Twitter flooded with memes after Joe Root runs through India batting line-up with maiden five-for
Twitter was flooded with memes as England captain Joe Root ran through the India middle-order on Day 2 of the third India vs England Test in Ahmedabad. Root claimed his first five-wicket haul (including first-class cricket) to end up with staggering figures of 5 for 8 as India were bowled out for 145 in their first innings with a slender lead of 33 to their credit.
This was Root’s best bowling figures in Tests surpassing his figures of 4/87 against South Africa in 2020 at Port Elizabeth.
Root got the wickets of all Indian left-handers – Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar and Axar Patel – and then dismissed Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah to pick up his maiden five-for.
Root got his first three wickets without conceding a run as India suferrred one of their worst collapses at home.
Root, who was seen having a long chat with spin-bowling coach Jeetan Patel before the start of Day 2, became the first England captain after Bob Willis to register a five-wicket haul in a Test match in India
Here’s how Twitter reacted to Joe Root’s bowling on Day 2 of the day-night Test
Resuming at an overnight score of 99 for 3, India got past England’s first innings total of 112 with Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma still there in the middle. But the floodgates were opened once Rahane was trapped in front by Jack Leach, who was the one polishing off India’s top-order.
Suddenly, a pitch, on which India looked way more comfortable, started to challenge and just like England in the second session on the first evening, the Indians wilted under pressure.
Rohit missed a sweep off Leach and Menon's decision was retained as per Umpires' Call.
Once Rohit was gone, it was time for Root to enter the scene and do a Michael Clarke (6/9 with his left arm orthodox in Mumbai 2004) as Rishabh Pant (1), Washington Sundar (0) and Axar Patel (0) were accounted for in quick succession.
From 114 for 3, India lost their 7 wickets for just 31 runs in the first session of Day 2.
Root's superb effort led to a cheeky tweet from former England captain Michael Vaughan, "Indian batsman can't play off spinners from Yorkshire." He was referring to the green top strips that are always on offer at the Leeds.
Ravichandran Ashwin (17) and Ishant Sharma (10 not out), who hit his first ever six in his 100th Test appearance, scored a few which can prove to be priceless in the end.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter flooded with memes after Root runs through India batting with five-for
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India bowled out for 145 as Root and Leach give hosts a dose of spin tonic
- India vs England: Joe Root picked up the last wicket of Jasprit Bumrah to claim his maiden five-for in Test cricket. He finished with figures of 5/8.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'It was very clever': Swann lauds Kohli's field placements to spin bowling
- Local boy Axar Patel picked up 6 wickets in the first innings while Ashwin took 3 wickets to move withing 3 wickets of becoming the fourth Indian bowler ever to take 400 Test wickets.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prithvi Shaw slams double ton in Vijay Hazare Trophy, 7th highest List A score
- The 21-year-old opening batsman slammed a double century off just 142 balls in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, India's premier domestic 50-over tournament, against Puducherry.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3rd Test Day 2 live: Axar's double strike in first over puts India on top
'He's aware of his strength': Gavaskar explains how Axar excelled in third Test
- Axar also became the first bowler to bag a five-wicket haul at the revamped stadium in Ahmedabad. It is his second five-for in just his second Test for Team India.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaughan slams England’s team selection 'against the best team in the world'
- In spite of facing one of the best teams in the world, England have continued to rotate the squad in the Test series against India and this has not gone down well with former players.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New Zealand edges Australia by four runs in 2nd T20
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TV umpire bit too quick for my liking: Manjrekar on umpiring calls in 3rd Test
- IND vs ENG: Gill was adjudged not out which left Stokes bemused while England captain Joe Root and Broad were seen in an animated discussion with the on-field umpire.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Axar Patel: The perfect replacement
- After three innings bowling in whites for the very first time, Patel has returned 2/40, 5/60 and 6/38. Suffice to say, he has surpassed expectations, perhaps his own.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Why did England pick four pacers for a spinning track?
- In its brief history, day-night Tests have tended to assist fast bowlers. In the 15 day-night Tests that have been played around the world before the ongoing match, fast bowlers have taken 354 wickets at an average of 24.47, and spinners 115 wickets at 35.38.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Root & Silverwood meet match referee over 'unusually quick' TV umpire decisions
- "The England captain and head coach spoke with the match referee after play," an England team spokesperson said in the report.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Axar reveals what helped him picking up 6 wickets against England in 3rd Test
- It was his second five-for in just his second Test for Team India. By doing so, the 27-year-old spinner also became only the third Indian bowler to take a 5-wicket haul in his first two matches.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Wrong shot selection': Gavaskar weighs in on young India opener's dismissal
- Gill shone bright in the series down under and scored a half century in the first innings of the first Test against England but has been guilty of giving his wicket away a couple of times in the series already.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Axar sizzles with six on home turf as India take early command
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox