Twitter flooded with memes after Joe Root runs through India batting line-up with maiden five-for
Joe Root celebrates after getting maiden five-wicket haul against India(BCCI)
Joe Root celebrates after getting maiden five-wicket haul against India(BCCI)
cricket

Twitter flooded with memes after Joe Root runs through India batting line-up with maiden five-for

Joe Root got the wickets of all Indian left-handers – Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar and Axar Patel – and then dismissed Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah to pick up his maiden five-for. Here’s how Twitter reacted to Joe Root’s bowling on Day 2 of the day-night Test.
hindustantimes.com
FEB 25, 2021 04:49 PM IST

Twitter was flooded with memes as England captain Joe Root ran through the India middle-order on Day 2 of the third India vs England Test in Ahmedabad. Root claimed his first five-wicket haul (including first-class cricket) to end up with staggering figures of 5 for 8 as India were bowled out for 145 in their first innings with a slender lead of 33 to their credit.

This was Root’s best bowling figures in Tests surpassing his figures of 4/87 against South Africa in 2020 at Port Elizabeth.


Root got the wickets of all Indian left-handers – Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar and Axar Patel – and then dismissed Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah to pick up his maiden five-for.

Root got his first three wickets without conceding a run as India suferrred one of their worst collapses at home.

Root, who was seen having a long chat with spin-bowling coach Jeetan Patel before the start of Day 2, became the first England captain after Bob Willis to register a five-wicket haul in a Test match in India

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Joe Root’s bowling on Day 2 of the day-night Test


Resuming at an overnight score of 99 for 3, India got past England’s first innings total of 112 with Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma still there in the middle. But the floodgates were opened once Rahane was trapped in front by Jack Leach, who was the one polishing off India’s top-order.

Suddenly, a pitch, on which India looked way more comfortable, started to challenge and just like England in the second session on the first evening, the Indians wilted under pressure.

Rohit missed a sweep off Leach and Menon's decision was retained as per Umpires' Call.

Once Rohit was gone, it was time for Root to enter the scene and do a Michael Clarke (6/9 with his left arm orthodox in Mumbai 2004) as Rishabh Pant (1), Washington Sundar (0) and Axar Patel (0) were accounted for in quick succession.

From 114 for 3, India lost their 7 wickets for just 31 runs in the first session of Day 2.

Root's superb effort led to a cheeky tweet from former England captain Michael Vaughan, "Indian batsman can't play off spinners from Yorkshire." He was referring to the green top strips that are always on offer at the Leeds.

Ravichandran Ashwin (17) and Ishant Sharma (10 not out), who hit his first ever six in his 100th Test appearance, scored a few which can prove to be priceless in the end.

