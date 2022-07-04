Twitter furious at Sehwag over his offensive on-air remark on Virat Kohli: 'Disgusting to hear such words. Sack him'

Former India opener Virender Sehwag is facing the heat from fans on social media after a video from his commentary stint during Day 3 of the rescheduled fifth Test between India and England went viral on Sunday. In the video, Sehwag makes an offensive remark over Virat Kohli's dancing celebration after India picked a wicket during England's first innings. India had bowled England out on 284 on Day 3 of the game, after scoring 416 in the first innings.

Mohammad Kaif, who was also on-air with Sehwag in the video, noticed Kohli's dancing celebration during the replays. Sehwag, then, made the remark that drew fans' anger toward him on social media.

Watch the video:

The video went viral soon on Twitter, and fans called out Sehwag for his offensive remark. A number of fans also wanted the former India opener to be removed from the commentary duties for the game.

Earlier, Sehwag had also been critical of Kohli's sledging towards Jonny Bairstow on Day 3 of the Test. Kohli was involved in a heated chat with Bairstow during the first session of the day, following which the umpires, as well as Ben Stokes had to intervene to calm things down.

Bairstow eventually scored a century (106) in the game, playing a key role in taking the side's score to 284 in the first innings.

Earlier, Rishabh Pant (146) and Ravindra Jadeja (104) slammed centuries as India put on a strong score of 416 in the first innings. James Anderson had ended the first innings with a five-wicket haul.

India ended Day 2 on 125/3, with Cheteshwar Pujara remaining unbeaten on 50, while Rishabh Pant batting on 30.

England captain Ben Stokes had opted to bowl after winning the toss. Jasprit Bumrah is leading the Indian team in the absence of Rohit Sharma, who had tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the game.

