Twitter trolls Rishabh Pant after Wriddhiman Saha takes a stunning catch as substitute keeper

Twitter can be cruel at times but for Rishabh Pant, it is perhaps more than most others. The wicket-keeper batsman who could not don the gloves in India’s second innings after being hit on the left elbow while batting, was trolled on Twitter for very little fault of his own, quite literally. Pant found himself in the middle of social media trolls after substitute Wriddhiman Saha took a brilliant catch on Day 4 of the India vs Australia third Test match in Sydney.

Keeping wickets in place of Pant, Saha dived to his right to hold on to an acrobatic catch that sent back Marnus Labuschagne and gave India their first breakthrough on Sunday. While Saha was praised for his glovework and athleticism, Twitter did not fail to remind Pant who the better keeper is.

Here’s how Pant was trolled on Twitter after Saha’s stunning catch

Still fresh from the Jadeja-Chahal controversy, India has again got what they wanted lol.

They'll use Saha for the keeping bit and Pant for the batting.#AUSvIND — Hammad (@chemistryhammad) January 10, 2021

Wriddhiman Saha keeps proving why he's worthy in the Test format and not Rishabh Pant. He might not score as much with the bat, but he'll ensure he saves more than what Pant would score after gifting a batsman umpteen chances.#INDvsAUS #AUSvINDtest #INDVAUStest #AUSvsIND pic.twitter.com/V8CxvRbFig — Bihan Sengupta (@BihanSengupta91) January 10, 2021

Saha doing what Rishabh Pant will never



Taking catches https://t.co/UapsKeZfJj — TheNemesis (@Grrrrrrhhhhhh) January 10, 2021

Pant can't even dream to take catches like that

Brilliant saha — Vaibhav Srivastav (@Vaibhav36565625) January 10, 2021

This is not the first time when Pant has drawn the wrath of Netizens. The dynamic left-hander has often been subjected to social media trolls whenever there has been a lapse behind the stumps with people previously writing about the need to bring Dhoni back and now talking about playing Saha in Tests.

The fact that Pant dropped debutant Will Pucovski twice on Day 1, allowing him to score his maiden Test fifty, did not help his case at all.

The latest update on Pant, who was sent for scans after being hit by a Pat Cummins bouncer while batting on Saturday, was more promising, however.

The wicketkeeper-batsman was still suffering some pain in his left elbow and undergoing treatment, the team said.

By the end of first session on Day 4, Australia extended their overall lead to 276 runs and anything above 300 plus is expected to be a winning total unless a 10-man India, without the services of an injured Ravindra Jadeja, bat out of their skin on a two-paced SCG track.

Unlike India on the third day, Australia scored at a decent pace, adding 79 runs during the morning session.

Debutant Navdeep Saini got another wicket after removing Labuschagne when Matthew Wade nicked an easy one to Saha for his third catch of the innings.

At the break, Cameron Green (20 batting) was giving company to Smith, who completed his second half-century of the match in 134 balls.