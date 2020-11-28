e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 28, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Two-member CWI team arrives in Dhaka to inspect COVID-19 arrangements ahead of series

Two-member CWI team arrives in Dhaka to inspect COVID-19 arrangements ahead of series

“They arrived to come and see our Covid-19 management plan and the security plan ahead of their scheduled tour in January,” BCB cricket operations chairman Akram Khan told ‘Cricbuzz’.

cricket Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 15:12 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Dhaka
Representational image.
Representational image.(Getty Images)
         

A two-member Cricket West Indies (CWI) team arrived here on Saturday to take stock of the COVID-19 management plans put in place by the Bangladesh Cricket Board ahead of their series in January. CWI director Dr Akshai Mansingh and the board’s security manager Paul Slowewill, who arrived here to inspect the BCB’s bio-security plans and health protocols, are also expected to travel to Chattogram. The duo will stay in the country till December 3.

“They arrived to come and see our Covid-19 management plan and the security plan ahead of their scheduled tour in January,” BCB cricket operations chairman Akram Khan told ‘Cricbuzz’. The two officials are likely to undergo a COVID-19 test on Saturday and begin their inspection, subject to clearance.

During the tour, West Indies are scheduled to play a full series comprising three Tests, as many ODIs and two T20Is. The development comes close on the heels of CWI president Ricky Skerritt’s recent statement that West Indies are keen to tour Bangladesh as scheduled, in January next year.

West Indies are currently on a tour of New Zealand, where they are scheduled to play three T20Is and two Test matches.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
PM Modi pushes refrigerated vaccine transport boxes tie up with Luxembourg company in Gujarat
PM Modi pushes refrigerated vaccine transport boxes tie up with Luxembourg company in Gujarat
PM applauds scientists on progress of Covid vaccine at Bharat Biotech
PM applauds scientists on progress of Covid vaccine at Bharat Biotech
Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra govt achieved nothing in one year: Fadnavis
Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra govt achieved nothing in one year: Fadnavis
‘Why no ordinance for jobless youth?’ Akhilesh reacts to ‘love jihad’ law
‘Why no ordinance for jobless youth?’ Akhilesh reacts to ‘love jihad’ law
Allahabad HC junks plea for direction to teach Gita in school
Allahabad HC junks plea for direction to teach Gita in school
PM Oli pulls off surprise, draws a red line for ambassador Hou Yanqi
PM Oli pulls off surprise, draws a red line for ambassador Hou Yanqi
Curious case of sea spewing ‘gold’ in Andhra’s Kakinada and the spirited rush
Curious case of sea spewing ‘gold’ in Andhra’s Kakinada and the spirited rush
Watch: PM Modi reviews development of Covid vaccine candidate ZyCoV-D
Watch: PM Modi reviews development of Covid vaccine candidate ZyCoV-D
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In