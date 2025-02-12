Two-time Olympian Amit Panghal to go pro

New Delhi: Barely a month after World Championships bronze medallist Nishant Dev turned professional, two-time Olympian boxer Amit Panghal has decided to go pro. Panghal, the only Indian male pugilist to win a World Championships silver (2019), has signed up with Critical Sports and Entertainment, a US-based talent management company. Amit Panghal is currently based in Rohtak where he trains at the SAI centre. (PTI)

“I have been in touch with them since Paris Olympics and I feel that with nothing much happening in India, there’s no harm in trying the professional route,” the 29-year-old said.

“I feel I am stuck in India. There are no competitions, no camps, no quality training. I lost much of my last two years dealing with federation politics. It’ll be nice to get away from all this and try something new.”

Panghal, who is currently based in Rohtak and trains at the SAI centre under Cuban coach Blas Iglesias Fernandez, hasn’t been allocated a fight yet. “I may have to shift base to US although the dates are still being worked out. Professional boxing requires more power so I am currently working on getting stronger and preparing myself to last 6-8 rounds,” he said.

While boxing’s future remains uncertain for LA 2028, Panghal is confident the sport will feature in the next Olympics.

“I want to stay in contention for the Olympics. There’s Commonwealth Games and Asian Games next year where I want to go and win. I will return to India for selection trials as and when they happen because BFI allows pros to compete in the amateur circuit,” Panghal, who lost to Zambia’s Patrick Chinyemba in the pre-quarters at the Paris Olympics, said.

With Panghal’s 51kg class not likely to remain as an Olympic weight and BFI opting for World Boxing’s weight divisions, the lowest Olympic weight is likely to be 55kg. With an eye on new weight classes, Panghal will be competing in the bantamweight (55kg) division in pro boxing.

“That means my competitors, both in amateur and pro, will be lot more powerful. It will be a challenge that I am looking forward to.”

Before Panghal, Olympics bronze medallist Vijender Singh, Vikas Krishan, Mandeep Jangra, and Neeraj Goyat took the pro route.

Vijender holds a 13-1 win-loss record against unheralded opponents and last fought around two-and-a half years ago. Jangra won the World Boxing Federation’s super featherweight world title last November and has a 11-1 pro record. Goyat, the most experienced Indian pugilist in the pro circuit with 25 bouts to his name, has a 19-4-2 Win-Loss-Draw record.