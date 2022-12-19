U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy: Mumbai record convincing 10-wicket win over Uttarakhand

Mumbai beat Uttarakhand by 10 wickets to move to the top of the Group C standings in the Under-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy on Sunday.

Mumbai skittled out Uttarakhand for 260 in their second innings before chasing the target of 34 in 6.3 overs. At one point it looked like Uttarakhand will post a huge second innings total as they were well placed at 203 for three. But they collapsed thereafter losing seven wickets for just 57 runs. Yaseen Saudagar (3/44), who also took a five-for in the first innings, Dharsh Murkute (3/47) and Kartikey Shulka (2/49) were the wreckers-in-chief for Mumbai.

Brief scores: Uttarakhand 143 & 260 in 73.1 overs (Aditya Chakravarty 55, Vikas Yadav 52; Yaseen Saudagar 3/44, Dharsh Murkute 3/47, Kartikey Shulka 2/49) lost to Mumbai 370 & 34/0 in 6.3 overs by 10 wickets.

Police Shield: Raghuvanshi’s unbeaten 161 powers Parsee Gymkhana into final

Opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi cracked an unbeaten 161 (151b; 22x4s, 3x6s) to power Parsee Gymkhana to a nine-wicket victory against Victory Cricket Club in the semi-final of the 75th Police Shield at the Parsee Gymkhana on Sunday.

In the final, Parsee Gymkhana will take on MIG Cricket Club, who defeated Payyade Sports Club on run quotient.

Brief scores: Victory CC 272 in 68 overs (Yash Nahar 52, Jay Bista 46, Kaushik Chikhlikar 47; Yash Dicholkar: 2/76, Kevin D'Almeida 2/11, Sylvester D'Souza 2/77) lost to Parsee Gymkhana 275/1 in 53.2 overs (Angkrish Raghuvanshi: 161*, Aakarshit Gomel 63, Kevin D'Almeida 45*) by 9 wkts, Payyade SC 445/9 in 70 overs (Sarfaraz Khan 131, Japjeet Singh Randhawa 105, Shivam Dube 103; Ankush Jaiswal 7/152) vs MIG CC 402/6 in 68 overs (Varun Lavande 118, Vishant More 116, Om Keshkamat 78) MIG won on run quotient

Comrade Shield: Lalwani, Sutar slam double tons

Bhupen Lalwani (203 not out) and Chinmay Sutar (213) slammed double centuries for Parkophene Cricketers and CCI respectively in their Young Comrade Shield Trophy matches on Sunday.

Brief scores: Khar Gymkhana 179 beat Dadar Parsi Colony SC 124 in 39 overs (Kaustubh Kolambkar 35; Rohit Shukla 4/14, Parag Khanapurkar 3/20) by 55 runs; CCI 435/5 in 70 overs (Chinmay Sutar 213) beat United Cricketers 218 in 55 overs (Jagdish Jadhav 81, Rahul Chandorkar 43; Irfan Umair 3/32 by 217 runs; New Hind SC 357/6 in 70 overs (Pranav Kela 161; Vinayak Bhoir 4/111) beat Sainath CC 270 in 54.4 overs (Umesh Gurjar 87, Sachin Solanki 55, Yash Chavan 44; Nehal Katakdhond 7/62) by 87 runs; PJ Hindu Gymkhana 329 in 70 overs (Jash Ganiga 77, Viraj Jadhav 70, Yogesh Dongre 40; Varun Joijode 3/97) beat Shivaji Park Gymkhana 160 in 52 overs (Mairaj Khan 42; Rahul Sawant 6/55, Atharva Bhosle 3/41) by 169 runs; Sind SC 342/6 in 70 overs beat Young Maharashtra CC 137 in 43 overs (Ayush Raghuvanshi 40; Hemant Buchade 5/43, Aditya Dhumal 3/36) by 204 runs; Parkophene Cricketers 393/3 in 70 overs (Bhupen Lalwani 203*, Ayush Jethwa 138*) beat Karnatak SA 252 in 53.1 overs (Gautam Waghela 77, Gaurish Jadhav 50; Rajesh Sardar 3/60) by 141 runs; Goregaon SC 141 lost to Dadar Union SC 143/2 in 25.4 overs (Onkar Jadhav 80*, Siddharth Akre 42*) by 8 wkts.

Harris Shield: Financial reward for finalists

Players of Swami Vivekanand International School, Kandivli, and Al Barkaat MMI (English) will be financially rewarded for making it to Harris Shield final, which will be held at the Bombay Gymkhana from December 20-23.

Cricketers' Foundation will give ₹15,000 to each player of the winning team and ₹10,000 to each player of the team finishing runners-up. The final will be inaugurated by former India player Abhishek Nayar. The chief guests for the prize distribution ceremony will be former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar and Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, Chief of Staff, Western Naval Command.

Asian & Oceanian Championship: Singapore triumph

Singapore 1 beat Thailand 1 in the best-of-three final races to claim the team title at the 2022 Optimist Asian & Oceanian Championship.

The third place was taken by the Japan 1 team, who edged past India 1 in a creditable performance by the young Indian sailors.

