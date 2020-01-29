U19 World Cup: ‘Ek dum paka hua bowler,’ Praveen Kumar on Kartik Tyagi

cricket

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 13:47 IST

Kartik Tyagi has height, raw pace, aggression, a sharp in-swing that becomes deadly because of his ability to bowl the straighter one occasionally and also a lethal yorker. The only important thing missing in his repertoire is consistency. But that hasn’t deterred former India pacer Praveen Kumar from terming India U19 star Kartik Tyagi a ‘fully seasoned’ bowler.

Tyagi, who had impressed with his raw pace and in-dippers in the group stage encounters against Japan and New Zealand in the ICC U19 World Cup in South Africa, gave an account of how deadly he can be in the quarterfinal match against Australia at Potcheftstroom on Tuesday.

Tyagi rocked Australia with the new ball by picking up three wickets in his first spell that included two wickets in the very first over of Australia.

The UP lad returned to pick up another wicket in his second spell and was the star of India’s 74-run win against Australia.

Praveen Kumar, however, knew all about the potential of 18-year-old Kartik Tyagi even before he had burst onto the scenes of Youth ODIs.

“Ek dum paka hua bowler (fully seasoned), even then,” Praveen Kumar was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

Kumar saw Tyagi for the first time a couple of years ago on the insistence of famous Meerut coach Vipin Vats.

When he was only 12, Tyagi was actually forced into fast bowling by coach Vats as there were a lot of young kids waiting for their opportunity to bat. Tyagi started creating waves in age-group cricket and that’s when Praveen Kumar decided to call up then UP captain Suresh Raina to have a look at him.

“On a flat track, he was at another level from other bowlers. He was swinging the ball at will and with pace. I felt yeh ladka bheed mein na gum ho jaye. (hope this boy doesn’t get lost in the crowd). That’s why I called Raina.” Kumar said.

Soon, Tyagi made his Ranji Trophy debut for Uttar Pradesh but was pegged back by a stress fracture. The lanky fast bowler recovered from that and was picked for India’s U19 team.

Tyagi will play for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020 after being picked up for 1.3 crores in the auctions last year in Kolkata.