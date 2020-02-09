U19 World Cup final: India batsmen end up at same end, confuse umpires whom to declare out - WATCH

cricket

India innings in the U19 World Cup final saw a bizarre run out when both the batsmen in the middle, Dhruv Jorel and Atharva Ankolekar ended up at the same end. The incident took place in the 43rd over. India had got off to a good start with Yashasvi Jaiswal scoring 88 runs after opening the innings. But a quick spate of wickets in the middle overs increased the pressure on the Indian batsmen, especially after Jaiswal fell in the 40th over.

The wicketkeeper-batsman Jurel, who was at the crease, tried to take a quick single off Bangladesh spinner Rakibul Hasan. But his partner at the other end, Jurel Atharva did not respond to the call. Both the batsmen glued on at the bowler’s end, as fielder inside the cirlce, Shamim Hossain, sent the ball to the keeper, who clipped the bails off.

The umpire took a long, hard look at deciding who will be declared run out, and the replays created a lot of confusion. “They’re both out,” the commentator remarked. “Never seen anything like that.”

For the second time in a week, we've seen both batsmen end up at the same end!



The India pair won't want to see a replay of this 🤦‍♂️#U19CWC | #INDvBAN | #FutureStars — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) February 9, 2020

Atharva was seen to have glided his bat inside the crease, which meant that he had returned to his end, and it was Jurel who was out from his end, and hence, he was declared as run out.

ANOTHER WICKET!



Disastrous running. Both Jurel and Ankolekar end up at the same end, and the umpires have to figure out who is actually out!



It's decided Jurel is out! India 168/6. #U19CWC | #INDvBAN | #FutureStars pic.twitter.com/8nYVqDgYbe — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) February 9, 2020

India, who are eyeing their record-extending fifth U19 World Cup title, were bundled out for 177. This is the first instance in 13 games that India had been bowled out in the tournament. India’s batting wilted under pressure as a superb Bangladesh bowling attack shot the defending champions out for a paltry 177 in 47.2 overs in the final of the ICC U-19 World Cup here on Sunday.

Yasashvi Jaiswal (88 off 121 balls) was once again a standout performer but not for once did he look like dominating the Bangladesh bowling unit whose new ball bowlers Shoriful Islam (2/31 in 10 overs) and Tanzim Hasan Shakib (2/28 in 8.2 overs) literally stifled the Indians for runs.