U-19 WC Final: Kaushal Tambe fumbles, then plucks one-handed stunner to end James Rew show - WATCH

England batter James Rew had a good outing in the ICC U-19 World Cup final against India as he scored 95 in 116 balls. Riding on Rew's effort, which included a pivotal 83-run stand between him and James Sales for the eighth wicket, England piled a respectable 189 in 44.5 overs.

Rew's gritty display finally came to an end towards the closing stages of the England innings as he was caught in the deep by Kaushal Tamble off Ravi Kumar's bowling.

The ball sailed directly into Tambe's pouch, but the Indian fielder almost made a mess of the straightforward chance. The catch was eventually completed by the fielder but what once looked like an easy chance in the beginning turned into a stunner, all credits to the fielder himself.

The video of the moment, which took place in the 44th over, was shared by ICC on Instagram.

Ravi went on to pick another wicket while Raj Bawa completed his fifer to pack England for a paltry score of 189.

Chasing 190, India got off to the worst start possible as Joshua Boyden dismissed Angkrish Raghuvanshi (0) on the third ball of the innings.

Skipper Yash Dhull joined Rasheed in the middle and both batters stitched together a partnership of 46 runs which saw Rasheed (50) going past his 50-run mark. However, as soon as he reached the milestone, he ended up giving his wicket away to James Sales. In his next over, Sales picked up the scalp of Dhull (17), and India was reduced to 97/4, still needing 93 runs for the win.

Raj Bawa (35) and Nishant Sindhu (50*) then ensured that India does not lose wickets in a cluster. In the end, India registered a four-wicket win to lift the U19 World Cup for the fifth time.

