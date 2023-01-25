U-25 Col CK Nayudu Trophy: Dafedar, Himanshu guide Mumbai to huge win over Hyder

Khizar Dafedar took five wickets for 74 runs as Mumbai beat Hyderabad by an innings and 155 runs to record their third straight win in the Group D of the Under-25 Col CK Nayudu Trophy at the Gymkhana Ground in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Dafedar was well supported by Himanshu Singh, who finished with figures of four for 74, as Mumbai skittled out Hyderabad for 238 in the second innings.

Brief scores: Mumbai 704 beat Hyderabad 311 & 238 (Himateja K 83, HK Simha 43; Khizar Dafedar 5/74, Himanshu Singh 4/74) by an innings and 155 runs.

Times Shield: Route Mobile in B Division final

Route Mobile beat Teleperformance DIBS by five wickets to enter the final of the Times Shield B Division on Wednesday.

Left-hander Sumit Dhekale’s quickfire knock of 94 (48b; 4x4, 10x6) and half-centuries from Aaditya Srivastava (76) and Vaishnav Narvekar (66) helped Route Mobile chase the target of 300 in just 48.3 overs.

Brief scores: 1st semi-final: Teleperformance DIBS 360 in 80.4 overs & 166 in 40.5 overs (Siddharth Vekariya 36, Sunny Patel 30; Asif Shaikh 4/64, Hitesh Parmar 3/46) lost to Route Mobile Ltd 227 in 59.1 overs & 301/5 in 48.3 overs (Sumit Dhekale 94, Aaditya Srivastava (LH) 76, Vaishnav Narvekar 66, Aayush Vartak 32; Ajit Yadav 2/55) by five wickets; 2nd semi-final (Day Two): Nirlon Sports Club 512/7d (including 32 runs penalty) 118. 4 overs (Sourabh Singh Jr 139, Sujay Thakkar 65; Sumit Markali 4/13, Yash Singh 3/96) vs Repro India Ltd 129/4 in 36 overs (Harsh Salunkhe 31, Aryan Patni 30, Rushabh Choubey 37*)

Girls’ U-16 MSSA cricket tourney from Jan 30

A total of 14 schools will participate in the Mumbai Schools’ Sports Association (MSSA) organised Under-16 Manoramabai Apte cricket tournament for girls which will kick-off on January 30. The matches will be held at the Parsee Gymkhana and Islam Gymkhana.

CCI Snooker Classic: Chawla overcomes Malhotra

India No. 1 Kamal Chawla of Railways staved off a spirited challenge from Jaison Malhotra of Delhi to carve out a satisfying 4-2 (89-60, 14-79, 71-10, 81-23, 46-73, and 74-41) victory in a round of 16 match of the CCI Snooker Classic on Wednesday.

Results: Round of 32: Sumerh Mago bt Dhvaj Haria (PSPB) 4-3 (5-124(124), 63-47, 10-98(98), 54-28, 63-41, 8-68, 56-22); Sourav Kothari (PSPB) bt Amee Kamani (MP) 4-0 (68-29, 60-30, 69-40, 123-32); Pankaj Advani (PSPB) bt Shoaib Khan (Del) 4-0 (78-38, 70-15, 76(76)-31, 59-50); Aditya Mehta (PSPB) bt Monu Choudhary 4-3 (85(58)-54, 64-37, 18-57, 67-12, 19-69, 22-64, 63-4); Stephen Lee (UK) bt Ayush Mittal 4-1 (42-57, 72(72)-50, 81-35, 70-52, 81-43); Laxman Rawat (PSPB) bt Rrahul Sachdev (Mah) 4-3 (22-65, 79-6, 68-9, 19-72, 66-29, 0-100, 60-20); Round of 16: Pushpender Singh (Rlys) bt Digvijay Kadian (Har) 4-2 (39-83, 74(74)-12, 32-89(55), 69-28, 83-33, 82-26); Sparsh Pherwani (Mah) bt Hasan Badami (Mah) 4-2 (28-63, 65-31, 56-12, 42-55, 61-17, 72-23); Sourav Kothari (PSPB) bt Sumer Mago (Mah) 4-0 (74(54)-47, 85-23, 113(96)-12, 57-39); Kamal Chawla (Rlys) bt Jaison Malhotra (Del) 4-2 (89-60, 14-79, 71-10, 81-23, 46-73, 74-41)

MFA Nitu Mandke Cup: Vipul Gorai FC, Kopana FC in quarters

Vipul Gorai FC scored once in each half to record a comfortable 2-0 win against Sporting Options FC in a pre-quarterfinal match of the Republic Day football tournament for the Nitu Mandke Cup on Wednesday. Strikers Bharat Rawal and Ritesh Choudhary scored for Vipul Gorai FC.

Earlier, Kopana FC got the better of Don Bosco Academy by a narrow 1-0 margin. Striker Mitesh Suryavanshi netted the winning goal to carry Kopana FC into the last eight.

Results: Mumbai United FC 3 (Hitesh Patel, Axel Peters, Faiz Shaikh) beat Companeroes SC 2 (Bryce Dias, Joshua D’Souza); Kopana FC 1 (Mitesh Suryavanshi) beat Don Bosco Academy 0; Vipul Gorai 2 (Bharat Rawal, Ritesh Choudhary) beat Sporting Options FC 0.

Juhu Gym Jr Squash: Seeds make it to quarters with ease

Seeded players advanced to the quarter-finals with straight game victories in the KH Rambhia Memorial Juhu Gymkhana Junior Squash Open on Wednesday.

Maharashtra’s Sahil Waghmare and Aashi Shah, the top seeds in the boys’ and girls’ U-11 respectively, brushed aside the challenge from Ayaan Arambhan and Sameera Gorsia, winning 11-2, 11-0, 11-4 and 11-6, 11-3, 11-1 respectively.

Results (pre-quarterfinals): Boys’ U-11: Sahil Waghamare (MH) (1) bt Ayaan Arambhan (MH) 11-2, 11-0, 11-4; Advait Kejriwal (MH) bt Rahul Shingava (MH) (9/16) 11-3, 11-6, 11-2; Krishiv Mittal (MH) (5/8) bt Kalpesh Nirguda (MH) 11-9, 11-9, 7-11, 11-6; Aaditya Shah,(MH) bt Kaushal Shingava (MH) (9/16) 11-2, 11-3, 11-5; Shourya Rakshit (MH) (3/4) bt Mohan Shingwa (MH) 11-5, 11-2, 11-2; Akshay Kejriwal (MH) bt Mudit Shah (MH) 11-8, 5-11, 4-11, 11-9, 11-2; Parshuram Lachaka (MH) (5/8) bt Rohan Daravada (MH) 11-2, 11-5, 11-3; Prabhav Bajoria (RJ) bt Nirmaan Chamaria (MH) (9/16) 11-2, 11-1, 11-1; U-13: Rudra Pathania (CH) (1) bt Vivan Rajpuria (MH) 11-2, 11-3, 11-5; Vivaan Khanna (MH) bt Ansh Somani (MH) (9/16) 11-9, 8-11, 11-5, 12-10; Shreyansh Jha (MH) (5/8) bt Manav Bhanej (MH) 11-6, 13-11, 14-12; Divvij Dave (MH) bt Hridhay Haria (MH) (9/16) 11-1, 11-1, 11-3; Vihaan Das (MP) (3/4) bt Yusuf Pardiwala (MH) 8-11, 11-4, 11-7,11-7; Mayur Hiru Niraguda (MH) (9/16) bt Arhaan Lunkad (MH) 12-10, 11-7, 11-4; Rohan Kejriwal (MH) (5/8) bt Kanav Dalal (MH) 11-2,12-10, 11-6; Harshal Rana (HR) bt Armaan Choudhary (MH) 11-2, 11-5,11-3; U-15: Rahul Sanjay Balakrishnan (KA) (1) bt Arnav Dharia (MH) 11-4, 11-3, 11-8; Hriday Rajani (MH) bt Kavanpal Kohli (MH) (9/16) 8-11, 14-12, 11-4, 11-3; Rachit Shah (MH) (5/8) bt Kamlesh Dama Dore (MH) 11-7, 11-6, 11-5; Varun Shah (MH) bt Mithun Mahadu Darvada (MH) 11-0, 11-6,11-7; Harsh Joshi (MH) bt Anuj Rajesh Shinde (MH) 11-9, 11-9, 11-7; Purav Rambhia (MH) bt Shivenudeshi Udeshi (MH) 11-8, 11-6, 11-8; Aatik Yadav (MH) (5/8) bt Shayon Roy (MH) 11-7, 11-4, 11-2; U-17: Aditya Chandani (MH) (1) bt Ram Mahadu Darvada (MH)11-7, 11-6, 11-9; Ayush Verma (MH) bt Yash Sathe (MH) (9/16) 11-4,11-5, 11-8; Tanish Vaidya (MH) (5/8) bt Narayan Manohar Lachka (MH)12-10, 11-8, 11-6; Arjun Soman (MH) (3/4) bt Ruhhan Arora (MH) 11-2, 11-1, 11-1; Teerth Jilka (MH) bt Arjun Sampat (MH) (9/16) 11-8, 11-8, 14-12; Rudra Lakhani (MH) (5/8) bt Siddharth Bhandari (MH) 11-5, 11-3, 11-5; U-19 (round of 16): Raju Shingava (MH) bt Amit Gupta (MH) 11-2, 11-2, 11-7; Dhairya Shah (MH) bt Tanul Bomia (MH) 11-6, 11-6, 11-1; Bhagwan Das (MH) (5/8) bt Mishall Daruvala (MH) 11-2, 11-5, 11-2; Girls’ U-11: Aashi Shah (MH) (1) bt Sameera Gorsia (MH) 11-6, 11-3, 11-1; Mahika Subramaniam (MH) bt Hemlata Hiraman Daravada (MH) (9/16) 11-4, 11-3, 11-5; Jerusha Jebindran (TN) (5/8) bt Nira Shingava (MH) 11-2, 11-5, 11-2; Shanaya Roy (MH) bt Bhagyashree Dore (MH) 11-6, 11-6, 11-1; Sudhanjali Yadav (MH) (3/4) bt Shanaya Parasrampuria (MH) 11-2, 11-0, 11-1; Riyaa Dalal (MH) bt Sarika Balu Vir (MH) (9/16) 11-8, 11-4, 11-3; Aeva Parekh (MH) (5/8) bt Yogita Pardhi (MH) 11-9, 11-7, 12-10.

Bhide helps Oxford record third victory in a row

Sarthak Bhide took six for seven as Oxford Cricket Academy beat MCC ‘C’ by nine wickets to record their third successive win in the JSF-MCC Talent Search under-14 cricket league at the Oval Maidan on Wednesday.

Brief scores: MCC ‘C’ 93 (Ahaan Suthram 36; Sarthak Bhide 6/7, Neel Nik 2/12) lost to Oxford 97/1 (Neel Loli 38*, Vedhas Bamane 32*) by 9 wkts