IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / Umar Akmal's ban reduced, CAS imposes fine of $27,000
File image of Umar Akmal(Twitter)
File image of Umar Akmal(Twitter)
cricket

Umar Akmal's ban reduced, CAS imposes fine of $27,000

That ban was halved after Akmal appealed to an independent adjudicator, before both Akmal and the PCB took the matter to the CAS.
READ FULL STORY
AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 01:14 PM IST

The Court of Arbitration for Sports has reduced the ban on international cricketer Umar Akmal to 12 months and fined him 4.25 million rupees ($27,000) for breaching the Pakistan Cricket Board’s anti-corruption code.

Akmal was suspended in February 2020 for failing to report details of corrupt approaches made to him just before the start of the fifth Pakistan Super League.

The PCB’s disciplinary panel last April found Akmal guilty on two charges of separate breaches and handed him a three-year suspension — with the periods of ineligibility to run concurrently.

That ban was halved after Akmal appealed to an independent adjudicator, before both Akmal and the PCB took the matter to the CAS.

The PCB on Friday said the 30-year-old Akmal is now eligible to reintegrate into competitive cricket, subject to paying the fine, and also has to go through the rehabilitation program under the cricket board’s anti-corruption code.

Akmal has represented Pakistan in more than 200 international cricket matches, including 16 tests.

“The PCB once again urges and reminds all participants to abide by their duty and promptly report any approaches to the anti-corruption officers and help themselves as well as the anti-corruption unit's effort to eliminate the anathema of fixing,” the PCB said in the statement.


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
umar akmal
Close
Geoffrey Boycott played 108 Tests for England from 1964-1982, scoring 8,114 runs at 47.72.(Getty Images)
Geoffrey Boycott played 108 Tests for England from 1964-1982, scoring 8,114 runs at 47.72.(Getty Images)
cricket

Boycott says there is nothing in rules about 'type of pitch should be prepared'

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 02:01 PM IST
  • Former England captains Michael Vaughan, Kevin Pietersen, and Alastair Cook have spoken against the surface at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australia's Aaron Finch bats during the second T20 cricket international between Australia and New Zealand at University Oval In Dunedin, New Zealand, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP)(AP)
Australia's Aaron Finch bats during the second T20 cricket international between Australia and New Zealand at University Oval In Dunedin, New Zealand, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP)(AP)
cricket

'We just want to see him make some runs': Kane Richardon on Aaron Finch's form

Reuters, Wellington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 01:23 PM IST
Australia's white ball captain Finch is under huge pressure to produce a score after bringing his poor form from the Big Bash League into the Twenty20 series.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Umar Akmal(Twitter)
File image of Umar Akmal(Twitter)
cricket

Umar Akmal's ban reduced, CAS imposes fine of $27,000

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 01:14 PM IST
That ban was halved after Akmal appealed to an independent adjudicator, before both Akmal and the PCB took the matter to the CAS.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fans were not happy with Yuvraj Singh's tweet on Ahmedabad pitch(Getty Images)
Fans were not happy with Yuvraj Singh's tweet on Ahmedabad pitch(Getty Images)
cricket

Yuvraj irks fans with tweet on Motera pitch after India beat England in 2 days

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:41 PM IST
Yuvraj Singh’s tweet on Ahmedabad pitch after India beat England by 10 wickets in two days, did not go down well with a section of fans as they took to Twitter to express their disappointments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England Skipper Joe Root during the 2nd day of the 3rd Test Match in the series between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera in Ahmedabad.((ANI Photo/ECB Twitter))
England Skipper Joe Root during the 2nd day of the 3rd Test Match in the series between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera in Ahmedabad.((ANI Photo/ECB Twitter))
cricket

‘Please talk about Broad's 8 for 15, What kind of a wicket was that’: Ojha

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 02:12 PM IST
  • Former England captains Michael Vaughan, Kevin Pietersen and Alastair Cook have criticised the pitch in the third Test.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar.(Getty Images)
Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar.(Getty Images)
cricket

They 'are the real batsmen': Gavaskar on tackling spin

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:48 PM IST
  • A case in point is his last innings in Test cricket when he scored a gritty 96 in the second innings on a vicious turner in Bengaluru. His efforts went in vain as India lost the match and the series to Pakistan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Washington Sundar and Virat Kohli celebrate the dismissal of England's James Anderson during the 2nd day of the 3rd Test Match in the series between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera in Ahmedabad on Thursday. (ANI Photo/BCCI Twitter)
India's Washington Sundar and Virat Kohli celebrate the dismissal of England's James Anderson during the 2nd day of the 3rd Test Match in the series between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera in Ahmedabad on Thursday. (ANI Photo/BCCI Twitter)
cricket

India lead WTC standings but still could miss the final against NZ, here's how

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:31 PM IST
  • Ind vs Eng: England got knocked out of contention for WTC final in June with their 10-wicket triumph in the day-night third Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Axar Patel and Virat Kohli celebrate the dismissal during the 2nd day of the 3rd Test Match in the series between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera in Ahmedabad.((ANI Photo/Virat Kohli Twitter))
India's Axar Patel and Virat Kohli celebrate the dismissal during the 2nd day of the 3rd Test Match in the series between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera in Ahmedabad.((ANI Photo/Virat Kohli Twitter))
cricket

'A lot of people were relieved when Jaddu got injured': Kohli on Axar's impact

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:56 AM IST
  • India vs England, 3rd Test: He was awarded the man of the match award for his spectacular performance against England in his home ground.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian Captain Virat Kohli raises his bat after scoring a half-century during the 3rd day of second cricket test match between India and England, at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.(PTI)
Indian Captain Virat Kohli raises his bat after scoring a half-century during the 3rd day of second cricket test match between India and England, at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.(PTI)
cricket

Need to stand up & take notice: Kohli lauds 'modern-day legend' of Test cricket

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:56 AM IST
  • “I think we need to stand up and take notice of what Ashwin has done. In Tests, he is a modern-day legend. As a captain, I am so pleased he is in my team,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
**EDS: SCREENSHOT FROM VIDEO POSTED BY @BCCI ON THURSDAY, FEB. 25, 2021** Ahmedabad: Indian bowler R Ashwin reacts on completing 400 test wickets, on the second day of the 3rd cricket test match between India and England, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. Ashwin became the fastest Indian bowler to take 400 Test wickets. (PTI Photo) (PTI02_25_2021_000226A)(PTI)
**EDS: SCREENSHOT FROM VIDEO POSTED BY @BCCI ON THURSDAY, FEB. 25, 2021** Ahmedabad: Indian bowler R Ashwin reacts on completing 400 test wickets, on the second day of the 3rd cricket test match between India and England, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. Ashwin became the fastest Indian bowler to take 400 Test wickets. (PTI Photo) (PTI02_25_2021_000226A)(PTI)
cricket

Ravichandran Ashwin: 400, and firing on all cylinders

By Abhishek Paul, Ahmedabad
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:31 PM IST
  • This is a man who has been the fastest in the world to reach 200, 250 and 350 Test wickets, and yet derided for being someone who thrives only on home conditions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of former England bowler Graeme Swann.(AP Photo)
File image of former England bowler Graeme Swann.(AP Photo)
cricket

India don't complain about playing on green decks: Swann on pitch criticism

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:33 AM IST
  • Ind vs Eng: The visitors were bundled out for 112 and 81 in consecutive days as India completed a 10-wicket win to take an unassailable 2-1 lead in the series. A total of 17 wickets fell on the second day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli appeal for the wicket of England's Bastman during day one of the 3rd Test Match in the series between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. (ANI Photo/ECB Twitter)
India's Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli appeal for the wicket of England's Bastman during day one of the 3rd Test Match in the series between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. (ANI Photo/ECB Twitter)
cricket

England's 81 all-out is their lowest Test total ever against India

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:09 AM IST
  • Ind vs Eng: England had registered their previous lowest-total against India back in 1971 at the Oval. BS Chandrashekhar scalped 6 wickets to restrict Ray Illingworth-led England for 101 in the second innings.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India beat England in the third Test by 10 wickets(BCCI)
India beat England in the third Test by 10 wickets(BCCI)
cricket

India vs England: England go from dust to dust in two days against India

By Abhishek Paul
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:09 AM IST
On a crumbling and dusty pitch in the day-night Test, where the pink orb looked like it had transformed into a magical object with a life of its own, anything looked possible. And it was.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England's Joe Root bowls during the 2nd day of the 3rd Test Match against England in Ahmedabad(ECB / Twitter)
England's Joe Root bowls during the 2nd day of the 3rd Test Match against England in Ahmedabad(ECB / Twitter)
cricket

‘It's for ICC to decide whether Motera pitch is fit for purpose, not players’

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 07:47 AM IST
Root said that the ICC should consider the suitability of the pitch for the longest format of the game.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India beat England in the day-night Test by 10 wickets(PTI)
India beat England in the day-night Test by 10 wickets(PTI)
cricket

Kohli eclipses Dhoni's captaincy record with 22nd Test win on home soil

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:03 PM IST
Kohli now has 22 victories at home in 29 Tests as the captain of Team India which is one better than Dhoni, who had 21 wins in 30 Tests.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac