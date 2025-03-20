'Umar bhai, I'm having trouble...': Babar Azam turned to Akmal in desperate bid to fix alarming batting struggles

Babar Azam has found himself as a focus of criticism surrounding Pakistan cricket, with his ongoing struggles and lack of match-defining big scores creating a long barren spell for a player who was considered one of the best batters in the world not too long ago. Pakistan's Babar Azam attends a warm-up session before the start of the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on February 23, 2025. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP)(AFP)

Babar’s rotten run of form has extended to the domestic National T20 Cup in Pakistan, where he chewed up 17 deliveries but only managed 22 runs for the Lahore Blues, in a chase of 172 against Karachi Whites. Babar has particularly received criticism for his middling strike-rate.

Reflecting on the Pakistan batters struggles in recent times, particularly with losing his wicket and getting stuck against spin, Babar’s cousin and former national teammate Umar Akmal explained how he once helped him out with advice regarding his troubles.

"I distinctly remember when he was struggling against spinners, often getting out around midwicket,” said Akmal in a TV interview. “He came to me and said, 'Umar bhai, I'm having a bit of trouble.”

Akmal explains technical change for Babar

Akmal went on to explain how he suggested how a grip change could help Babar by opening up other scoring areas and reacting later to the delivery.

"I asked about his grip on the bat and suggested that when facing a spinner, he should adjust his grip and keep his eyes on the ball until it's halfway to him. From there, he could decide whether to cut it or play a shot that wouldn't go flat," explained the former Pakistan wicket-keeper bat.

Babar’s poor run of form has seen him fail to score an international century since August 2023, and no Test centuries in the last three years. He was also heavily criticised for his failure to have an impact with the bat in recent ICC tournaments, including the ICC Champions Trophy, where he managed on 87 runs in two innings. This also included a tame performance in a crunch match against India.

Babar, who has been in and out of the Pakistan team as he looks to regain form, was dropped from the T20I squad currently touring New Zealand, and has succumbed to a 2-0 deficit in that five-match series. However, he will fly to New Zealand later this month for the forthcoming ODI series, as he looks to get back amongst the runs.