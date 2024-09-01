Umpire hides face as fielding nightmares return to haunt Pakistan; Saud Shakeel shocker leaves Shan Masood in disbelief

Pakistan's poor fielding was on display yet again on Saturday when Saud Shakeel dropped a dolly to deny the team an early wicket in the second Test match against Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The act left captain Shan Masood and rest of the Pakistan teammates in absolute disbelief. Saud Shakeel dropped an easy catch during the 2nd PAK vs BAN Test

Pakistan did not have a great outing with the bat as they were folded for 274 runs in the first innings on Day 2 of the match. However, the hosts did have an opportunity to gain an early advantage over Bangladesh when Mir Hamza got the back-of-the-length delivery to nip away from opener Shadman Islam on the fourth stump on the first ball of the innings. The delivery got a thick outside edge and carried straight to the fielder at fifth slip.

The commentator reckoned that it was a "regulation catch," but Shakeel spilt it. In fact, Saim Ayub, stationed at fourth slip, also had the opportunity to grab the catch when the ball bounced off Shakeel's palms but was late on the reflexes and Pakistan let go of the chance.

Masood was left shocked at the dropped catch, and so were the rest of the players on the field, while the on-field umpire Richard Kettleborough was seen hiding his face after the drama unfolded.

What happened on Day 2 of Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd Test?

After Day 1 of the second Test was washed out due to persistent rain in Rawalpindi, Bangladesh had Pakistan in trouble when Taskin Ahmed exploited the moisture on a green-top wicket and hit the top of Abdullah Shafique's stumps in the first over off a delivery that swung back into the right-hander. The fast bowler finished with 3 for 57, but the pick of the bowlers for the visitors was off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who bagged his 10th five-wicket haul in the format en route to 5 for 61 as Bangladesh bowled out Pakistan for 274 on Day 2 of the second and final Test.

Captain Masood and Ayub did offer some resistance against the Bangladesh attack after the early departure of Shafique with their respective half-century knocks. But with Mehidy ending their 107-run stand post lunch, Pakistan incurred a collapse.

Bangladesh reached a nervy 10 for no loss in the two overs before stumps to trail by 264 runs.