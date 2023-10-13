‘Umpires didn’t know what was going on': Labuschagne, McDonald not happy with Stoinis and Smith's debatable dismissals

It is safe to state that luck was as far from the Australian side as possible during their second World Cup 2023 match against South Africa in Lucknow on Thursday. Yes, Australia were not at their best. They made errors in all departments of the game and looked a pale shadow of their dominating best but despite that, they would feel hard done by a few of the decisions that went against them during the match. First, it was the Steve Smith LBW that left the Australian batter in total shock and then it was the third umpire's decision against Marcu Stoinis that is certain to draw attention. Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith talk to the on-field umpires

In the penultimate ball of the 10 over of Australia's chase, Kagiso Rabad got one to jag back from length to Smith, who went across his stumps and tried to flick, something which he does very often. But this time, he failed to get bat to ball. It thudded onto his pads. There was a huge appeal but the umpire shook his head. The South Africans had a discussion and decided to go road review rather reluctantly.

When replays appeared, it seemed like the ball would go on to miss the stumps but ball-tracking showed otherwise. It was smashing on the leg stump, much to the bewilderment of Smith and Marnus Labuschagne. The dismay had just started for the Aussies.

About 40 minutes later, in the second ball of the 18th over, Rabada got Marcus Stoinis into a tangle. The Australia all-rounder tried to fend off a ball going down the leg side and Quinton de Kock took a diving catch. It was once again given not out by on-field umpire Joel Wilson and South Africa once again took the DRS.

The replays showed a clear spike when the ball was passing near Stoinis' bottom hand. But the debate was whether Stoinis' hand was off the handle. It did appear so. If yes, then it should not have been given out as laws clearly state that the gloves will have to be in contact of the bat or handle when the ball touches it. According to third umpire Richard Kettleborough, Stoinis' bottom hand was in contact with his top hand which was still holding the bat. Therefore, he gave that out.

The Australian camp was clearly not happy with the decision. "You have got to accept the umpire's decision in these moments. I'm sure there will be some sort of explanation coming from the ICC around the dismissal," Australia head coach Andrew McDonald said after the game.

Labuschagne, who was batting at the non-striker's end, said the team would seek an explanation from the apex body.

"We will get clarity or will seek clarity because it's the World Cup," Labuschagne said.

"The umpires really did not know what was going on. They saw what we saw so it wasn't too much going on. For me it looked on the field... his hand was off the bat, it hit the glove and because it didn't go to the side on angle Marcus and I were just asking have they checked.

"Because they just checked the spike from the front on. They didn't get the close up, zoom in of the side, that we had and that just looked like there was clear daylight between the two gloves and handle. But once again I have been in the third umpire's room and the screen is big, much clear than me watching from the middle in the pixelated screen.

"There was some talk that maybe it hit the handle of the bat. I don't know."

On Smith's dismissal, McDonaldo said, "It's hard to contest technology. There was potential that it was going outside leg but technology had it hitting the stumps. Any time Smith and Stoinis are there there's a chance. They are both quality players and given the opportunity, they would have taken the match closer," added McDonald.

