e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Umpiring fraternity raise funds for fellow umpires and scorers

Umpiring fraternity raise funds for fellow umpires and scorers

Iyer said few umpires and scorers, whose children are well settled, did not take the money and asked to help the needy first.

cricket Updated: Apr 02, 2020 12:28 IST
PTI
PTI
Mumbai
Image for representation
Image for representation(Twitter)
         

With cricket matches suspended in the city owing to the lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, a lot of local umpires and scorers, who are solely dependent on it, are facing financial problems.

However, thanks to a group of umpires, led by former Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) managing committee member and ex-BCCI umpire Ganesh Iyer, they are finding a ray of hope.

The group of umpires have created a fund specifically for the umpires and scorers whose livelihood is dependent on local matches.

“We, umpires have formed a group ‘Lending a Hand’ to help umpires and scorers whose livelihood depends on cricket,” Iyer told PTI on Thursday.

ALSO READ: Locked in village, Sarfaraz keeps knocking

“We appealed to the members to contribute voluntarily. We have also identified those scorers and umpires, whose livelihood is dependent on local matches.”Till now we have been successful in raising Rs 2.5 lakh and the process of raising funds will continue. A few of the current Apex Council members of the Mumbai Cricket Association have also chipped in generously.”According to Iyer, each of the scorers and umpires would be given Rs 3,000 individually.

“By Friday, 47 umpires and 15 scorers -- a total 62 persons, would have been given the first amount of Rs 3000 each, the process of payment began yesterday through credits directly into their bank accounts and the next instalments (would be given) in next 7-10 days,” he said.

Iyer said few umpires and scorers, whose children are well settled, did not take the money and asked to help the needy first.

The COVID-19 pandemic, which has led to 50 deaths in the country so far and infected 2,000 people, has brought cricketing activity across the globe to a halt.Globally, the deadly disease has claimed over 40,000 lives.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

top news
India Covid-19 cases double in a week, may hit 10,000 by end of lockdown
India Covid-19 cases double in a week, may hit 10,000 by end of lockdown
PM Modi holds Covid-19 review meeting with Chief Ministers
PM Modi holds Covid-19 review meeting with Chief Ministers
Coronavirus Updates: WHO praises India’s response to ward off Covid-19
Coronavirus Updates: WHO praises India’s response to ward off Covid-19
At 93, Kerala man beats Covid-19; family shares secret behind his recovery
At 93, Kerala man beats Covid-19; family shares secret behind his recovery
Don’t nag husbands during lockdown, Malaysia tells women; hell breaks loose online
Don’t nag husbands during lockdown, Malaysia tells women; hell breaks loose online
Actor Ali Wentworth tests coronavirus positive: ‘I’ve never been sicker’
Actor Ali Wentworth tests coronavirus positive: ‘I’ve never been sicker’
Hyundai releases images of the new Elantra Hybrid
Hyundai releases images of the new Elantra Hybrid
‘They’ll pay a bigger price if…’: Donald Trump warns Iran after ‘sneak attack’ plan claim
‘They’ll pay a bigger price if…’: Donald Trump warns Iran after ‘sneak attack’ plan claim
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesNizamuddin Coronavirus updateGujarat Covid-19 positive casesYuvraj SinghBhai Nirmal Singh KhalsaKerala Coronavirus CasesIndia Lockdown Day 9iPhone 9Swara BhaskerCovid-19 New Cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news