'Umpiring in this league is a joke': Twitter bashes shock BBL decision as batter adjudged caught-behind despite huge gap

The Big Bash League saw another controversy on Friday when a seeming umpiring error cost Jordan Silk his wicket in the match between Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Stars. In the final over of the match, with Sixers requiring two runs to win off three deliveries, Silk was seemingly ran out, but Stars' skipper Adam Zampa took a review for a caught behind. While the replays showed a clear gap between bat and ball, the snickometer shockingly showed a spike.

To add to the shock for the batter, the third umpire adjudged him caught-behind. Silk protested and asked for a review himself, but had to walk back to the pavilion.

Also read: Watch: Sarfaraz Ahmed's emotional celebration after incredible century vs NZ; Babar, Imam's reaction is priceless

Check it out here:

Why have the technology if it?s not used correctly?



?I?m not sure how they?ve come up with that (given out)? says Jordan Silk. pic.twitter.com/Kp66DWlhO3 — Henry Moeran (@henrymoeranBBC) January 6, 2023

Justifiably, the internet wasn't too happy with the umpiring decision either, with fans and even cricketers taking to Twitter to criticise the call.

Team India's former opener Aakash Chopra wrote, “How is it given out by the third umpire?? At the time of spike, the ball is 6 inches away from the bat. Left of screen. #BBL12”

How is it given out by the third umpire?? At the time of spike, the ball is 6 inches away from the bat. Left of screen. #BBL12 pic.twitter.com/RYrEDBWVYz — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 6, 2023

New Zealand's James Neesham, meanwhile, took a dig at BBL for punishing players for language but letting go of poor decisions made by the umpires.

“I think everyone should concentrate less on big bash umpiring errors and more on the fact that every player who’s said a naughty word on field this season has been appropriately fined, and really, if we’re honest, that’s what matters," wrote the Kiwi all-rounder.

I think everyone should concentrate less on big bash umpiring errors and more on the fact that every player who?s said a naughty word on field this season has been appropriately fined, and really, if we?re honest, that?s what matters. — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) January 6, 2023

Here's how the fans reacted:

@BBL how do the commentators think Jordan silk is complaining about the wide when he clearly didn?t hit the ball pic.twitter.com/NHWKk77ZkE — Julien Stoldt (@Jcstoldt) January 6, 2023

How is this out? There's a spike, but check out the gap between bat and ball in the left frame. That's what Jordan Silk was questioning, surely. #bbl #jordansilk #bigbashleague @jcsilk14 pic.twitter.com/ZFlwdKUHpo — D. (follow me back) (@DJustLurking) January 6, 2023

Here's the image. Check the image on the left and tell me how that's out? Jordan Silk made the same point in the interview. Below average stuff from the comms & 3rd umpire to not even see this.



I would have lost it if I was in the Sixers' dugout. pic.twitter.com/bhc69u2o6W — Jeet Vachharajani🏏 (@Jeetv27) January 6, 2023

Cricket Australia/the BBL will be thanking their lucky stars that the Sixers got the win after all that, because the uproar from such an embarrassing umpiring decision like that would?ve been huge #BBL12 — Ella 🦅🦅 (@ellapk3) January 6, 2023

The umpiring in big bash league is a joke.#bigbash #BBL — The Betting Ranger (@cardsbetsguru) January 6, 2023

This is not the first time when Big Bash League came under the scanner for questionable umpiring decisions. Earlier this week, Melbourne Stars captain Adam Zampa attempted to run Tom Rogers out at the non-strikers' end; however, the umpire first reasoned out with the bowler, telling him that his arm had gone past the 'vertical' -- the point where the ball is deemed to be bowled. He then checked with the TV umpire, who also came up with the same verdict, thus giving Rogers a reprieve.

The decision caused significant uproar on the social media at the time.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON