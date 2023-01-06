Home / Cricket / Watch: Sarfaraz Ahmed's emotional celebration after incredible century vs NZ; Babar, Imam's reaction is priceless

Sarfaraz Ahmed's emotional celebration after incredible century vs NZ; Babar, Imam's reaction is priceless

Updated on Jan 06, 2023

Sarfaraz Ahmed brought his fourth century during the second Test of the series against New Zealand on Friday.

Pakistan's veteran wicketkeeper-batter Sarfaraz Ahmed produced a valiant display of batting on Friday as he reached his fourth Test century during the fifth and final day of the second match against New Zealand. Sarfaraz, who had made his return to Pakistan's Test XI after over three years in the series, displayed consistent performances with the bat across both games; across all four innings, he registered 50+ scores.

In the first Test, Sarfaraz scored important knocks of 86 and 53, while in the second, he scored 79 in the first innings and eventually breached the three-figure mark in the second, bailing Pakistan out of a tough spot in the 319-run chase.

Emotions ran high as Sarfaraz reached his century, as he went down to the ground and punched in ecstasy, while the players and support staff in the dressing room – led by Babar Azam – applauded the veteran wicketkeeper-batter.

Earlier, Sarfaraz raised his half century off 62 balls with a trademark swept boundary against Sodhi to midwicket as a sparse crowd cheered their hometown batter with loud chants of ‘Saifee, Saifee’ from the stands.

The official Twitter account of Pakistan Cricket also shared a video from the dressing room after Sarfaraz reached his century.

Earlier, the first Test between both sides had ended in a draw. The series had preceded wholesale changes in the Pakistan board, as Ramiz Raja was sacked as the chairman with Najam Sethi being named the head of the 14-member managing committee. In addition, Shahid Afridi was also named the interim chief selector of the men's senior team, with former players Abdul Razzaq and Rao Iftikhar Anjum also a part of the panel.

The selectors picked a 16-member Pakistan ODI squad for the series against New Zealand on Thursday, recalling middle-order batter Haris Sohail and opening batter Fakhar Zaman for their three games next week.

sarfaraz ahmed pakistan cricket team
