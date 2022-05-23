'Umran had self-belief that he'll achieve success. I don't deserve credit for his hard work: SRH pacer's father

The selection committee on Sunday issued a maiden call-up for pace sensation Umran Malik for India's upcoming T20 series against South Africa. The Sunrisers Hyderabad speedster earned a spot in the set-up after impressive performances in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). The 22-year-old impressed with his raw pace and ability to clock 150 kph on a regular basis. IPL 2022 Full Coverage

The Jammu youngster finished with 22 wickets in 14 IPL games this season and he is set to become the second cricketer from Jammu and Kashmir to play for India after Parvez Rasool. As he gears up for the India challenge, Umran's father Abdul Rashid described the call-up as a dream-come-true moment, with people swarming him to extend wishes.

"People were just coming in hoards to congratulate me. I am now going home and would join the celebrations. Just saw the news on the internet. What could be a bigger achievement than to wear the national colours," Rashid told PTI.

“He has made all of us proud with his performances in the IPL and the way the whole country rallied behind him, we as a family can only be thankful. Pura desh ke support mila mere Umran ko.”

"Umran had the self-belief that one day he will achieve success. He had faith in his skill and talent and worked hard for it. It is completely his success and also the Almighty's blessings. He worked hard and God supported him. I don't deserve credit for his hard work," he further added.

Umran, the son of a fruit vendor, has rattled many batting attacks. He even bowled the fastest ball of the season at 154 km/h (95.6 mph) in the game against Chennai Super Kings.

Rashid wants Umran to put in the hard yards and have a long career in India colours. "Now, I want him to work even harder and perform well for the country. He needs to focus on playing for India for a long time."

"We just want him to make the country proud with his performances. Nothing else matters for us."

The South Africa series comprising five games is slated to begin on June 9 in New Delhi.