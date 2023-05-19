‘Umran Malik not handled well by SRH’: Zaheer after Markram's ‘don’t know what's happening' remark

It probably sums up Sunrisers Hyderabad’s (SRH) handling of Umran Malik this IPL season that their captain Aiden Markram said he wasn’t too sure when asked about their sidelined pace bowler’s status in the pecking order at the toss on Thursday. “I don't really know what's happening with him behind the scenes,” Markram said while still labelling Malik as their “X-factor”.

Sunrisers Hyderabad bowler Umran Malik(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Former India fast bowler Zaheer Khan, for one, believes the tearaway pace sensation who made the previous IPL season his own and was fast-tracked into the Indian team hasn’t been handled well by SRH this year.

“I think Umran Malik has not been handled well by the franchise, the way his services should have been utilised by SRH. That is something which was evident," Khan said on Thursday.

The youngster from Kashmir had a breakthrough IPL with the same franchise last year, picking up 22 wickets in 14 matches while consistently hovering around the 150kmph mark. This season, Malik has played half the number of matches, taking five wickets at an economy of 10.35 before the SRH think-tank — Brian Lara is the head coach and Dale Steyn the fast bowling coach — chose to bench him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“When you are talking about a young seamer, you are also looking at creating that environment and support. That guidance is required,” Khan, part of JioCinema’s expert panel, said. “Unfortunately, that was not seen from SRH and that is why he has had the season that he's had this year.”

Singling out Punjab Kings’ Arshdeep Singh as the best Indian left-arm pacer on show this IPL, Khan was also impressed with the way Mohammed Shami (23 wickets) and Mohammed Siraj (16) have gone about their business this season. The Indian pace duo has inflicted maximum damage in the powerplay while making optimum use of the new ball.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It has been a treat to watch them operate," Khan said. “They've kept things simple, which I believe is required. It is the right way of approaching the powerplay. And it is great to see bowlers (like Shami and Siraj) setting that kind of example, simplifying things and not getting caught up in the format. That's something which always works — sticking to a good line and length, being brave in pitching the ball up and looking to extract some swing.”

Khan, though, said he was “puzzled” at the spate of injuries affecting not just Indian bowlers but also some top batters throughout this season. “Some things need to be looked at carefully in terms of how they are approaching the whole season, their training and their rest-to-recovery ratios and a whole lot of other things. It is very difficult to pinpoint what exactly is going on. But, yes, there is something going wrong somewhere for all these guys to get such big injuries," he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON