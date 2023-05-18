'When Umran performed, you guys took the credit. But this year...': Ex-SRH star's bombshell on Brian Lara and co.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad may have been knocked out of the playoff race in the 2023 Indian Premier League, but the side would aim at spoiling Royal Challengers Bangalore's party when both sides meet on Thursday night. The Sunrisers were eliminated from the race earlier this week when they faced a 34-run loss to top-placed Gujarat Titans; the side is currently at the bottom of the table, going down to 10th spot on Wednesday after Delhi Capitals defeated the Punjab Kings. Brian Lara; Umran Malik(IPL/PTI)

The Sunrisers' team management was at the centre of criticism after many of their decisions raised eyebrows among fans and former cricketers alike. One of the most significant decisions was to drop Umran Malik from the playing XI after the initial few games in the season; a breakout star in the previous edition, Umran has played only 7 games in the ongoing edition so far, taking five wickets. The speedster is yet to make an appearance for the Sunrisers this month, and the franchise's former all-rounder Yusuf Pathan didn't mince his words as he criticised the side's call to sideline Umran.

“Last year, Umran Malik performed really well, and you all took credit for that. But this year, he needed your support. But did he get that? Was he utilised properly? He is a young bowler, he is India's future. And he has played well for India whenever he turned up in international colours. You haven't used him properly, and the same can be said for many players in the franchise,” Yusuf Pathan told ESPNCricinfo ahead of the side's game against RCB.

“You should know when to back your players. If you talk about Abhishek Sharma... you played him as an opener last year and he did well. But this year, you juggled with his batting positions, and even benched him at one point. You're supposed to play with opposition's mind, not with your own players'!” Pathan further said.

SRH will end their campaign against Mumbai Indians – who are also hunting a playoff spot – on May 21.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON