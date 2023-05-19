Watch: Du Plessis stunned; Gavaskar, Bishop go berserk at Kohli's jaw-dropping shot vs Bhuvneshwar in IPL 2023

Virat Kohli ended a four-year wait for an Indian Premier League century on Thursday night, smashing a century against the Sunrisers Hyderabad to steer the Royal Challengers Bangalore to an important win in an IPL 2023 match on Thursday. Kohli's last century in the league came in the 2019 edition against Kolkata Knight Riders; since November later in the year, Kohli endured a long drought for a ton which eventually ended last year in Asia Cup. The 34-year-old had a rough patch in IPL 2022, but came back strongly this year, having already amassed 538 runs in 13 matches so far. Virat Kohli; Faf du Plessis(IPL)

Kohli began in an aggressive manner, hitting his first two deliveries for a four against Bhuvneshwar Kumar. He attacked Bhuvneshwar again when the SRH pacer returned for a second spell during the 15th over of the innings. Kohli displayed his class with a number of authoritative boundaries but one that left the fans, commentators, and even his batting partner Faf du Plessis shocked, came in the second delivery of the over.

Bhuvneshwar pitched the delivery outside off and Kohli bent forward, offered the full face of the bat, and smashed it brilliantly towards the extra cover. He maintained the pose for cameras as Faf du Plessis walked up to him in awe.

The visuals of du Plessis' expression after that exquisite lofted cover drive from Kohli went viral on social media.

The RCB captain was not the only one bowled over by the Kohli cover drive. Ian Bishop, and Sunil Gavaskar who were in the commentary box at that point in time also went gaga.

“Oh glorious, it just gets better and better (this innings from Kohli) talk about the right time to be producing his best,” said Bishop.

“So often have we seen him play the drive along the ground but look at that. He can hit aerial too. He is the best player of the extra-cover drive,” Gavaskar said.

Video: Kohli's lofted cover drive off Bhuvneshwar Kumar leaves du Plessis, Gavaskar, Bishop stumped in SRH vs RCB IPL match

Kohli hit two more boundaries in the over and finally smashed his hundred in the 18th over of the innings; he was dismissed by Bhuvneshar right after the century. This was Kohli's sixth century in the league, taking him level to former RCB teammate Chris Gayle who had, until yesterday, solely held the record for most tons in the tournament.

This was RCB's seventh win of the season that took the side to fourth place in the table; the Royal Challengers now have one game remaining in the league phase (against top-placed Gujarat Titans). Sunrisers Hyderabad, meanwhile, have already been knocked out of the race for playoffs and currently stand at the bottom of the table, with only four wins to their name so far.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON