'Don't know what's happening with Umran': Markram's bizarre reply on SRH pacer's absence leaves Twitter furious

With Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) under the pump following their defeat to defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT), Aiden Markram and Co. were expected to tinker with their playing XI for matchday 65 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday. Champions in the 2016 edition of the cash-rich league, Sunrisers Hyderabad were fighting for their survival when Markram and Co. locked horns with playoff-bound Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL 2023 at home on Thursday. Markram's bizarre reply on Umran's absence has sparked a debate on Twitter (PTI)

Speaking at the coin toss, SRH skipper Markram issued a noteworthy statement while breaking his silence on the non-selection of express pacer Umran Malik. Umran, who was a revelation in the previous season of the tournament, has been overlooked by the think tank of the Orange Army in the ongoing season. Confirming the changes in the SRH lineup for their final home game against RCB, Hyderabad skipper Markram hailed Umran as a special talent.

However, Markram continued to keep mum on why Umran has struggled to record regular appearances for the Hyderabad-based franchise this season. “We would've looked to bat ourselves, our bowlers have been our stronger suit. A couple of changes: Harry Brook comes back in, Kartik Tyagi and Nitish, the debutant, are in. (About Umran Malik) Not too sure to be honest. Certainly, he's a player with the X factor, bowls at 150kph, but I don't really what's about behind the scenes but he has a lot of X factor.. Lots of pride to play for. Guys are full of energy and determination,” Markram said after RCB skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bowl against the hosts in the IPL 2023.

Pace ace Umran has played only 7 matches in the ongoing edition of the T20 tournament. Retained by SRH for INR 4 crore ahead of the IPL auction, Umran made his debut against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in 2021. The Indian pacer has played 8 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and 8 T20Is for India.

