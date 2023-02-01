'He struggles in T20s': Jaffer drops Team India star with blazing four-word verdict for series-decider against NZ

With an aim to record a famous double over New Zealand in limited-overs cricket, Hardik Pandya-led Team India will meet the Black Caps in the series decider at Ahmedabad on Wednesday. After restoring parity in Lucknow, the hosts will meet Mitchell Santner-led New Zealand in the 3rd T20I at the famous Narendra Modi Stadium. Sharing his views ahead of the 3rd T20I, former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer has suggested a noteworthy change in the playing XI of the hosts.

India had brought in Yuzvendra Chahal for the spin-dominant 2nd T20I at Lucknow. While many expected Chahal to team up with his partner-in-crime Kuldeep Yadav on a turning track, the star spinner only bowled two overs in the low-scoring contest. Chahal cleaned up Finn Allen in the 4th over before Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Hooda and Kuldeep Yadav sparked New Zealand's batting collapse.

Talking about India's potential playing XI for the 3rd T20I, former Indian opener Jaffer backed Chahal to retain his place. Jaffer also made a bold statement about rising star Umran Malik. "It would be better to have Yuzvendra Chahal as New Zealand struggle against spinners and if there is a wrist-spinner, India must utilize it. As I mentioned previously, Umran Malik struggles in T20 cricket. He is yet to learn the variations needed to succeed in this format. So, in that way, Chahal is a better option," Jaffer told ESPN Cricinfo.

Jaffer feels that the Indian think tank can replace misfiring Shubman Gill with young opener Prithvi Shaw for the 3rd T20I against the Black Caps. Shaw was overlooked by the Rahul Dravid-coached side in the first two matches of the T20I series. "If India consider a change, maybe Prithvi Shaw could come in for Shubman Gill because he is in a good form and is better suited for T20 cricket. But otherwise, I'm not concerned a lot about Ishan Kishan and Rahul Tripathi," Jaffer added.

