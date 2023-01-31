'Pakistan cricket team is better in ODIs': Ex-PAK star sends out huge 'World Cup' warning to Team India amid NZ series

After Rohit Sharma and Co. thrashed New Zealand in the recently concluded One Day International (ODI) series at home, former Pakistan cricketer Aaqib Javed has come up with a bold statement about the Babar Azam-led side, who are scheduled to travel to India for the 2023 edition of the World Cup later this year. Javed, who played 22 Tests and 163 ODIs for the Green Army, has fancied Pakistan's chances at the 2023 World Cup which will be hosted by arch-rivals India.

The former cricketer said that the Pakistani side has always given their arch-rivals India a tough time in showpiece events. Thus, Javed believes that Pakistan will not struggle on Indian pitches at the 2023 World Cup. Acknowledging India's memorable series win over the Black Caps, the former cricketer compared New Zealand's bowling attack with Pakistan and explained why the Men In Blue managed to register massive totals in three ODIs.

"Pakistan has always given India a tough time. When the Pakistan team goes to India for the World Cup, it will not face any problems in playing on the pitches there. Although recently India scored a lot of runs against New Zealand in the ODI series. But the bowling of Pakistan is not the bowling of New Zealand, so the Indian batsmen scored four hundred runs," Javed was quoted as saying by GeoTv.

The Lahore Qalandars coach has urged Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to avoid makings changes in their squad until the World Cup. Javed also claimed that teams will find it hard to chase down 300-run targets against Pakistan at the 2023 World Cup. "Pakistan cricket team is better in ODI cricket as it has an advantage due to bowling. Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah are fully fit, so it will benefit the team. Pakistan has Shadab Khan along with Mohammad Nawaz in India, so there will be no need for fast bowling all-rounder. If Pakistan scores 300 runs, then it will be very difficult for the other team to chase it down," he added.

