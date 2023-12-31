Uncapped Test captain, seven potential debutants: South Africa's balancing act a warning sign for international cricket?

Cricket South Africa threw a shock days after its mammoth win over world no.1 Test team India on Saturday, as only two players from the triumphant South African XI found themselves on the plane to New Zealand for a two-match Test series. Their captain for the tour – Neil Brand – is yet to play a red-ball match in international cricket, and so does half of the 14-member squad. Among those capped, the combined appearance marks 50 Tests. For comparison, the XI that won against India flaunted 300 Test caps! Duanne Oliver is the most experienced player in the squad for the NZ series, with 15 Tests to his name. Kagiso Rabada with teammates celebrates the wicket of India's Virat Kohli during the third day of the first Test cricket match between India and South Africa, at SuperSport Park Stadium(PTI)

This seemingly baffling decision, however, gains clarity when one unravels the layers beneath. No, it is not an injury crisis grappling South African cricket but a revenue-forced decision from the country's cricketing board.

The second season of the South African T20 (SA20) league, scheduled from January 10 to February 10, is the root cause for the second-string squad announced on Saturday. As per the agreement between Cricket South Africa (CSA) and SA20, players are contractually bound to prioritize the T20 league over international commitments.

The dire predicament confronting South Africa symbolises the country's fragile financial landscape of cricket. Beyond tours by cricket's powerhouses, such as India, and disbursements from the International Cricket Council (ICC), CSA struggles to generate significant revenue. The profitability of the inaugural edition of SA20 earlier this year injected some financial relief; consequently, the SA20 is viewed as a potential lifeline for South African cricket amid economic challenges.

However, this financial boon comes with a cost, as the SA20's clash with international fixtures threatens to undermine the competitiveness of the national team. Financial considerations eventually superseded on-field achievements; the Test squad announcement on Saturday overshadowed the Proteas' exemplary performance earlier this week against a powerful Test team.

This dance between financial realities and cricketing aspirations in South Africa is scary, to say the least; it is symbolic of the broader challenges facing Test cricket as a whole. In an era dominated by T20 leagues, only a handful of cricketing powerhouses like India, Australia, and England seem insulated from the economic pressures that force compromises in international cricket. The inability of financially weaker cricketing nations to risk their revenue-generating T20 leagues for Test cricket poses a significant threat to the health and vibrancy of international competition.

Recently, Australia's batting maestro, David Warner, had also sought a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Cricket Australia to participate in the UAE's ILT20, the nation's premier T20 franchise tournament. Australia are scheduled to play against West Indies in T20Is and ODIs during the same time, but the Australia opener is positive of receiving clearance to take part in the T20 league.

All of this reflects the evolving landscape of cricket, where top players increasingly seek participation in lucrative T20 tournaments worldwide, potentially influencing their availability for national team duties.

As the South African squad for New Zealand takes shape, it does present an opportunity for fans to acquaint themselves with the less-heralded players who will represent their nation. Names like David Bedingham, Keegan Petersen, Duanne Olivier, Khaya Zondo, Zubayr Hamza, Dane Paterson, and Dane Piedt are among the more familiar names in the squad. They will justifiably shoulder the expectations in New Zealand.