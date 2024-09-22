New Delhi [India], : India secured a commanding victory over Bangladesh, winning by 280 runs in the first Test in Chennai, and taking a 1-0 lead in the series. The match concluded on the fourth day, highlighting India's dominance throughout. Unchanged Squad: India aims to extend series lead against Bangladesh in Kanpur Test

Following this impressive win, the Indian team has decided to retain the same squad for the second Test, scheduled to start in Kanpur on September 27.

A standout performer in the first match was Ravichandran Ashwin, whose pivotal innings of 113 came at a crucial moment when the team was under pressure. His all-round capabilities will be key for India as they look to build on their momentum in the second Test.

Bangladesh won the toss and chose to field first.

India's top-order faltered, leaving them at 34/3. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant formed a 62-run partnership for the fourth wicket, bringing India back into the game. After a further collapse to 144/6, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja put together a 199-run partnership, guiding India to 376 in 91.2 overs.

Hasan Mahmud was the standout bowler for Bangladesh, dismantling India's top order by dismissing skipper Rohit Sharma , Shubman Gill , and Virat Kohli . Taskin Ahmed also contributed with three wickets for 55 runs.

In their first innings, Bangladesh struggled to build momentum. Shakib Al Hasan , Litton Das , and Mehidy Hasan Miraz showed some resistance, but Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep crippled the Bangladesh batting line-up. Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja also took two wickets each, as Bangladesh were bowled out for 149, trailing by 227 runs.

In India's second innings, the top order faltered again, and they found themselves at 67/3. However, centuries from Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant helped India declare at 287/4, setting Bangladesh a target of 515 to win.

Bangladesh started their chase well, with openers Zakir Hasan and Shadman Islam adding a 62-run partnership. Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto anchored the innings as Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah took crucial wickets. At the close of day three, Bangladesh were 158/4, with Shanto and Shakib Al Hasan unbeaten.

On the final day, Ashwin and Jadeja decimated the Bangladesh line-up, bowling them out for 228. Shanto fought valiantly, scoring 82 off 127 balls, with six fours and three sixes.

Ashwin finished with figures of 6/88, while Jadeja took 3/58, and Bumrah claimed one wicket.

Ravichandran Ashwin was awarded the 'Player of the Match' for his all-round performance.

India squad for the second Test against Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma , Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant , Dhruv Jurel , R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal.

