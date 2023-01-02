Under-25 Col CK Nayudu Trophy: Mumbai close in on victory against Uttarakhand

Mumbai need another seven wickets to beat Uttarakhand and start their campaign on a winning note in the Under-25 Col CK Nayudu Trophy.

At stumps on Day Two of their Group D opener at the Sachin Tendulkar Gymkhana in Kandivli, Mumbai had reduced Uttarakhand to 50 for three in their second innings. The visitors require another 216 runs for victory.

Earlier on Monday, Mumbai skittled out Uttarakhand, who started the day at 54 for four, for 197 to take a first innings lead of 79. But the hosts didn't fare well in the second innings and folded-up for just 186 runs.

Brief scores: Mumbai 276 & 186 in 43.3 overs (Jayesh Pokhare 35, Varun Lavande 30) vs Uttarakhand 197 in 46.2 overs (Kamal 91, Sanjeet Sajwan 45; Jayesh Pokhare 3/9, Himanshu Singh 3/58) & 50/3 in 17 overs (Suryansh Shedge 3/13)

MFA League: Shaikh’s hat-trick powers Atlanta FC to 5-0 win

Atlanta Football Club blanked Bombay Muslims Sports Club 5-0 in an Elite Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League at the Neville D’Souza ground on Monday.

Striker Arif Shaikh netted a hat-trick (8th, 13th and 38th minutes) for Atlanta while Johnson Mathews and Himanshu Patil contributed a goal each in the second half.

Results: (Elite Div): Atlanta FC 5 (Arif Shaikh 3, Johnson Mathews, Himanshu Patil) beat Bombay Muslims SC 0, The Oranje FC 2 (Mohammad Sayyed, Aimar Adam) beat Mumbai Knights-JMJ SC 0; (Second Div): Future Stars FC B 4 (Sohan Jagtap, Sujal Shinde, Rudolf D’Souza, Gajendra Singh) beat Mumbai Strikers (PFC) 0, Youth Soccer Academy 1 (Soham Katkar) beat Veera United 0, The Soccer Academy 7 (Glainel Pullokaran 3, Ritesh Barde 2, Kush Wadhwa, Sanket Patil) beat Iron Born FC 1 (Zarayus Anklesaria).

NSCI snooker: Joshi makes winning start

Seasoned pro Devendra Joshi outshone his opponent Joseph Menezes 3-0 in the first round of the National Sports Club of India organised ‘Baulkline’ NSCI All India Snooker Open 2023.

Earlier, Nikhil Saigal dropped the opening frame against Vaibhav Saigal but rallied to win the next three frames and record a 3-1 win.

Results (first round): Devendra Joshi beat Joseph Menezes 3-0 (69(62)-13, 86-35, 73(60)-32), Nikhil Saigal beat Vaibhav Pawar 3-1 (58-66, 68-1, 73-7, 43-33), Ajinkya Yelve beat Ravi Beniwal 3-0 (90-42, 50-19, 66-1), Sukeel Venkatramani beat Tathya Sachdev 3-1 (66-33. 18-73, 66-34, 73-36)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON