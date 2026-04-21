...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

‘Unfair’ snub: Sanjay Manjrekar says Shreyas Iyer justified in feeling aggrieved over continued Team India absence

Shreyas Iyer has made another strong start to the season, scoring 208 runs at an average of 52 and a strike rate of 182.46 for Punjab Kings

Updated on: Apr 21, 2026 08:28 pm IST
Written by Aratrick Mondal
Advertisement

Another IPL season, and yet again, there is growing chatter around why the BCCI need to recall Shreyas Iyer to the T20I fold. Only this time, it has grown louder, with a fresh layer to the push. It is not just his batting that has caught the attention of experts, but also his captaincy, with many backing him to succeed Suryakumar Yadav in the role for India’s T20I side. Amid the chatter, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar came out in support of the batter, saying he is justified in feeling angry over his "unfair" omission from the T20I side.

Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer during a warm-up session ahead of an IPL 2026 game(PTI)

It was in 2024, just months after his heroics in the 2023 ODI World Cup, that the BCCI removed him from the central contract list for not turning up for domestic games during his time away from international cricket—a decision he later explained was due to an injury. But after a consistent run in the IPL, where he led KKR to the title that year, along with his domestic appearances, he was recalled to the Indian set-up. He then went on to put in another stellar showing in ODI cricket during the Champions Trophy last year.

ALSO READ: Ravichandran Ashwin pushes urgent RCB loan move as CSK scramble after Ayush Mhatre injury blow

A year later, Iyer has made another strong start to the season, scoring 208 runs at an average of 52 and a strike rate of 182.46 for Punjab Kings, who sit at the top of the table and remain the only team yet to lose a game in IPL 2026.

PBKS will play their next game against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 25.

 
shreyas iyer indian cricket team sanjay manjrekar
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Home / Cricket News / ‘Unfair’ snub: Sanjay Manjrekar says Shreyas Iyer justified in feeling aggrieved over continued Team India absence
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.