    United Arab Emirates Under-19 vs Pakistan Under-19 Live Score: Match 5 of Afghanistan Under-19 and Pakistan Under-19 tour of UAE, 2024 to start at 03:30 PM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Nov 22, 2024 2:37 PM IST
    United Arab Emirates Under-19 vs Pakistan Under-19 Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 5 of Afghanistan Under-19 and Pakistan Under-19 tour of UAE, 2024. Match will start at 03:30 PM
    United Arab Emirates Under-19 vs Pakistan Under-19 Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 5 of Afghanistan Under-19 and Pakistan Under-19 tour of UAE, 2024. Match will start on 22 Nov 2024 at 03:30 PM
    Venue : ICC Academy, Dubai

    United Arab Emirates Under-19 squad -
    Aayan Khan, Aryan Saxena, Ayaan Misbah, Ethan D'souza, Harsh Desai, Madhav Manoj, Mohammed Arsh, Yayin Rai, Noor Ayobi, Ali Asgar Shums, Uddish Suri
    Pakistan Under-19 squad -
    Faham-ul-Haq, Abdul Subhan, Farhan Yousaf, Haroon Arshad, Riaz Ullah, Saad Baig, Shahzaib Khan, Ali Raza, Naveed Khan, Umar Zaib, Usman Khan    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    United Arab Emirates Under-19 vs Pakistan Under-19 Match Details
    Match 5 of Afghanistan Under-19 and Pakistan Under-19 tour of UAE, 2024 between United Arab Emirates Under-19 and Pakistan Under-19 to be held at ICC Academy, Dubai at 03:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

