 United States stun Bangladesh to claim T20 series | Crickit
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
Home HT Home
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

United States stun Bangladesh to claim T20 series

AFP |
May 24, 2024 01:01 AM IST

United States stun Bangladesh to claim T20 series

The United States defeated Bangladesh by six runs on Thursday to win the second Twenty20 international and claim a shock victory in the three-match series at Houston.

United States stun Bangladesh to claim T20 series
United States stun Bangladesh to claim T20 series

Chasing a modest 145 to win, Bangladesh were well-placed at 78-2 before losing their last eight wickets for 60 runs to crash to defeat two days after losing the opening match by five wickets.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Fast bowler Ali Khan claimed 3-25 for the home side while Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto and former captain Shakib Al Hasan were their team's main run-makers in a total of 138.

"A lot of credit goes to the bowlers. They really put in the effort and brought their A-Game to restrict the Bangladeshi batsmen," said man-of-the-match Khan.

"We took wickets at crucial stages and that put the pressure back on Bangladesh."

The series is being played as part of the build-up to the Twenty20 World Cup in the United States and Caribbean which starts on June 1.

The final game also takes place in Houston on Saturday.

"I think it's very disappointing for us, we lost wickets I think in almost every over in the middle," said Shanto.

"I hope we can play some good cricket in the next match. I think it's not a problem with the skills. We should change our mentality and mindset."

After limiting the USA to 144-6 in 20 overs, Bangladesh were rocked after just four balls when opener Soumya Sarkar was caught and bowled by Saurabh Netravalkar without scoring.

They were 30-2 in the fifth over when fellow opener Tanzid Hasan, who had been called into the side to replace veteran run-getter Liton Das, was clean bowled by Jasdeep Singh for 19.

At 78-2, Bangladesh appeared in control but lost skipper Shanto, run out an embarrassing mix-up with Towhid Hridoy.

His exit sparked a rapid slide by the Asian side who are ranked at nine in the world compared to the Americans at 19.

Hridoy was bowled by former New Zealand star Corey Anderson for 25 before 38-year-old Mahmudullah , the veteran of 130 T20s, was also cleaned-up by left-arm seamer Shadley van Schalkwyk.

The same bowler also sent back Jaker Ali and when Shakib, playing in his 121st T20 international, had his stumps scattered by Khan, the Bangladeshis were 124-7 and staring at defeat.

Tanzim Hasan Sakib was lbw to Khan, Shoriful Islam fell to Netravalkar before Khan had last man Rishad Hossain caught behind to end the match.

Earlier, US skipper Monank Patel top-scored with 42 off 38 balls and was well-supported by fellow opener Steven Taylor and Aaron Jones's 35.

Shoriful, Mustafizur Rahman and Rishad all took two wickets each for Bangladesh.

dj/dmc

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, RR vs RCB Live IPL Points Table match highlights, and more. Explore a comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and IPL Orange Cap in IPL 2024, check Virat Kohli performance and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cricket News / United States stun Bangladesh to claim T20 series

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On