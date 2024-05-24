'Darkest day in Bangladesh cricket history': Shockwaves run through social media as USA clinch historic T20I series
Fans were left totally shocked as USA defeated Bangladesh to seal a series-clinching win, in Texas.
USA bagged a series-clinching 2-0 win against Bangladesh in their ongoing three-match T20I series, at the Prairie View Cricket Complex in Texas on Thursday. The result came as a huge shock for cricket fans, considering Bangladesh's caliber and history in the sport.
Chasing 145, Bangladesh were bowled out of 138 in 19.3 overs, as Ali Khan returned with figures of 3/25 for USA. Saurabh Netravalkar and Shadley van Schalkwyk bagged two wickets each. Meanwhile, Najmul Hossain Shanto registered 36 off 34 balls.
Also Read | Vaughan makes big prediction for RCB after IPL 2024 Eliminator defeat, claims Virat Kohli ‘always let down by bowlers’
Initially, USA posted 144/6 in 20 overs as Monank Patel slammed 42 off 38 balls. Meanwhile, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam and Mustafizur Rahman bagged two wickets each.
Reacting to USA's series win, one fan wrote, “USA HAVE DONE IT!!! THEY HAVE WON THE SERIES. DARKEST DAY IN BANGLADESH CRICKET HISTORY. There is no way to hide for this team anymore.”
Another fan added, “Bangladesh cricket is beyond finished. They can't even win against USA.”
One fan wrote, “Shakib al Hassan - playing this series against USA, but I would say this is not ideal preparation. Today - USA Beat Bangladesh 2-0 and Won the T20I series.”
Here are the other reactions:
Speaking after the game, Player of the Match Ali Khan said, "I think it was a low scoring game, the wicket slowed down in the second innings. Credit goes to the bowlers, kept taking wickets. Put the pressure back on Bangladesh. Was a good 19th over by Netravalkar, that helped me in the last over. My goal was to back myself and try to get the wicket. That four put the pressure back on me, but I got back to my strengths. The tail enders expect yorkers, so tried to go short."
Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, RR vs RCB Live IPL Points Table match highlights, and more. Explore a comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and IPL Orange Cap in IPL 2024, check Virat Kohli performance and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times website and app.