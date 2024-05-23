Vaughan makes big prediction for RCB after IPL 2024 Eliminator defeat, claims Virat Kohli ‘always let down by bowlers’

It was a sad end to Virat Kohli's IPL 2024 campaign, as he once again failed to clinch the Indian Premier League title. Such has been the case with the India star and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli gestures during a match.(AFP)

On Wednesday, they crashed to a four-wicket defeat against Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator. Chasing 173, RR raced to 174/6 in 20 overs with Yashasvi Jaiswal (45) top-scoring. Meanwhile, Riyan Parag also played a crucial knock of 36 runs off 26 balls. For RCB's bowling department, Mohammed Siraj took two wickets.

Initially, Rajat Patidar (34), Virat Kohli (33) and Mahipal Lomror (32) took RCB to 172/8 in 20 overs. Meanwhile, Avesh Khan returned with figures of 3/44 for RR.

Speaking after the match, England legend Michael Vaughan lamented the defeat for RCB and made a bold prediction for next season. He also labelled Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis as 'excellent' in the Eliminator. "Those two were excellent. You expect that, they have been doing it for many years. RCB will be disappointed because they couldn't get through. But Andy Flower and his management team have found out a great deal about this group. So for next year, I will make a statement, the RCB team will be very close," he said.

"I know the way Andy Flower and his team operate and he will have done his research on every single player in that squad. He will know exactly now who he wants to keep. He will have an idea of exactly who they are going to try and get in the auction to build a team to play at their home venue. They are not playing well enough over the course of all the IPLs. They have not had the DNA of knowing how to win at home. You have to win your home games, you guarantee pretty much 80 percent of those home games to be won, you win a few away and you always qualify for the last four. That's why Andy Flower will work on this to make sure that he gets the team that knows exactly how to play on those pitches in Bengaluru."

Pointing out RCB's main flaw over the years, something which has been well-reflected this season, Vaughan stated, "That franchise to have never ever won the IPL is absolutely staggering. The amount of money spent, the amount of batting power they have had, they have always been let down by the bowlers."

Despite failing to reach the final, Kohli is expected to finish as the Orange Cap winner, with 741 runs in 15 matches, at a strike rate of 154.69. This season, he has bagged a ton and five fifties.