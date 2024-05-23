'Virat Kohli should leave RCB to win IPL. He should join…': Pietersen uses 'Ronaldo, Messi' example in bold prediction

Virat Kohli and Royal Challengers Bengaluru were once again left disappointed as they crashed to a defeat against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2024 Eliminator, on Wednesday. Kohli and RCB haven't won a IPL title since its inception and the wait continues. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli (L) greets Rajasthan Royals' Rovman Powell (C) after their win.(AFP)

Speaking after the match, England legend Kevin Pietersen had some advice for Kohli, feeling that the veteran needed to join another franchise to win his first-ever IPL title.

"I have said it before and I will say it again -- the greats of the game in other sports, have left teams to go and seek glory somewhere else. When he has tried and tried so hard -- won the Orange Cap yet again and done so much yet again and the franchise fails again. I understand for the brand of the team and the commercial value he brings to the team... But Virat Kohli deserves a trophy. He deserves to play in a team that could help him to get that trophy," he said, on Star Sports.

Pietersen also pointed out Kohli's Delhi roots and suggested that he should join them, using David Beckham, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Harry Kane as examples. "I actually think it should be Delhi. Delhi is the place where Virat needs to go. Virat can go away, and stay at home most of the time, I know he has a home in Delhi. He has a young family. He can spend more time there. He is a Delhi boy. Why can't he go back? Delhi are as desperate as Bengaluru," he said.

"I think it's about time Virat thought long and hard. Beckham left, Ronaldo left, Messi left, Harry Kane just left Spurs and went to Bayern Munich," he further added.

Chasing 173, Rajasthan Royals reached 174/6 in 19 overs. Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scored with a knock of 45 runs off 30 balls. Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj took two wickets for RCB.

Initially, Rajat Patidar (34), Virat Kohli (33) and Mahipal Lomror (32) took RCB to 172/8 in 20 overs. For RR's bowling department, Avesh Khan returned with figures of 3/44. RR will now take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2, for a berth in the IPL 2024 final against KKR.