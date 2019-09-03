Unmukt Chand on comparisons with Virat Kohli and Prithvi Shaw: ‘My journey is very different’

cricket

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 20:19 IST

It has been a story of unfulfilled potential for Unmukt Chand. Even though he has tried his best and has been in the domestic circuit for a long time, but his journey has been of near misses. After winning the 2012 Under-19 World Cup, it was looked by several people that Unmukt would go on to become a world-beater in cricket like Virat Kohli and Mohammed Kaif. He had a promising start to his domestic career and it looked like it was a matter of time before he makes his India debut.

However that matter of time has turned out to be 7 long years as Unmukt failed to make the cut for Team India. While his peers like Hanuma Vihari and Sandeep Sharma have made their international debuts, Unmukt still awaits the chance to shine at the world stage. Now Unmukt has shifted base from Delhi to Uttarakhand in a bid to reignite his fledging career.

READ | These photos of Sachin Tendulkar with ‘teammates for life’ Zaheer, Yuvraj, Harbhajan will give you squad goals

But there are still some questions put forward to Unmukt regarding his downward spiral since the U19 World Cup. The dashing batsman is still hopeful of making the cut in the India side while commenting that his journey will be different from that Virat or Prithvi Shaw.

‘It has been seven years since the Under-19 World Cup win. Many things changed after that. That was a very special moment for me. I was fortunate to lead the Indian side in a big tournament and took them to a title win. That moment will always stay in the heart. It will be top of my list. The feeling was incredible,’ Unmukt told Times of India.

‘But it’s time to move on. I want to perform and play for my country. Of course, I am just 26. I am in the best shape and I am sure I will (play for India seniors). That’s my ultimate dream. The rest is up to God. Sometimes it takes time and sometimes it happens so quickly. ‘

READ | Steve Smith topples Virat Kohli to become new number 1 Test batsman in ICC rankings

‘Let’s not compare your journey with someone else’s. Some people get it so early like Virat (Kohli) and Prithvi (Shaw) got it. My journey is very different. I want live my own journey. I want to make my own way and name. That’s all. That’s the dream (representing India). I am working hard for it and I am sure I will get there soon.’

Unmukt will now captain the Uttarakhand after obtaining a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Delhi Association to change the sides.

First Published: Sep 03, 2019 19:50 IST