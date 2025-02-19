Explore
    UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Match 6 of Women's Premier League, 2025 to start at 07:30 PM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Feb 19, 2025 6:42 PM IST
    UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 6 of Women's Premier League, 2025. Match will start at 07:30 PM
    UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Live Score, Match 6 of Women's Premier League, 2025
    UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Live Score, Match 6 of Women's Premier League, 2025

    UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 6 of Women's Premier League, 2025. Match will start on 19 Feb 2025 at 07:30 PM
    Venue : BCA Stadium, Vadodara

    UP Warriorz squad -
    Arushi Goel, Kiran Navgire, Shweta Sehrawat, Vrinda Dinesh, Chamari Athapaththu, Chinelle Henry, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Poonam Khemnar, Tahlia McGrath, Uma Chetry, Alana King, Anjali Sarvani, Gouher Sultana, Kranti Goud, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor, Sophie Ecclestone
    Delhi Capitals squad -
    Jemimah Rodrigues, Meg Lanning, Niki Prasad, Shafali Verma, Sneha Deepthi, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Arundhati Reddy, Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, Minnu Mani, N Charani, Shikha Pandey, Nandini Kashyap, Sarah Bryce, Taniyaa Bhatia, Radha Yadav, Titas Sadhu

    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 19, 2025 6:42 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 6 of Women's Premier League, 2025

    UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Match Details
    Match 6 of Women's Premier League, 2025 between UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals to be held at BCA Stadium, Vadodara at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Match 6 of Women's Premier League, 2025 to start at 07:30 PM
