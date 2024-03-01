UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Live Score: Match 8 of Women's Premier League, 2024 to start at 07:30 PM
UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 8 of Women's Premier League, 2024. Match will start on 01 Mar 2024 at 07:30 PM
Venue : M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
UP Warriorz squad -
Danni Wyatt, Kiran Navgire, Shweta Sehrawat, Vrinda Dinesh, Chamari Athapaththu, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Parshavi Chopra, Poonam Khemnar, Sophie Ecclestone, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Tahlia McGrath, Alyssa Healy, Laxmi Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Gouher Sultana, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor
Gujarat Giants squad -
Laura Wolvaardt, Phoebe Litchfield, Priya Mishra, Trisha Poojitha, Veda Krishnamurthy, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Kathryn Bryce, Sayali Satghare, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Tarannum Pathan, Beth Mooney, Lea Tahuhu, Mannat Kashyap, Meghna Singh, Shabnam Shakil
Welcome to the live coverage of Match 8 of Women's Premier League, 2024
UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Match Details
Match 8 of Women's Premier League, 2024 between UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants to be held at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.