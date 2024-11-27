Urvil Patel breaks costliest player Rishabh Pant's fastest century record after going unsold in IPL auction

Gujarat wicketkeeper-batter Urvil Patel broke IPL's costliest player Rishabh Pant's fastest T20 century record a couple of days after going unsold in the IPL auction 2025. Urvil, who found no takers in the two-day-long auction at Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, gave the best possible answer to all 10 IPL franchises, smashed a 28-ball century against Tripura in a Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 match at the Emerald Heights International School Ground in Indore on Wednesday. Urvil Patel

Urvil missed the fastest T20 century world record by one ball but bettered Pant's Indian record. Pant, who was snapped by the Lucknow Super Giants for a record ₹27 crore, smashed a 32-ball century against Himachal in 2018. Urvil's staggering effort marked the first instance of an Indian batter hitting a T20 hundred in less than 30 balls.

Urvil climbed to the second spot in the fastest T20 century list, also going past West Indies legend Chris Gayle, who had hammered a 30-ball century against Pune Warriors in IPL 2013. The world record still stands with Estonia's Sahil Chauhan, who smashed a 27-ball century against Cyprus earlier this year.

Fastest T20 centuries

27 balls – Sahil Chauhan – Estonia v Cyprus, 2024

28 balls – URVIL PATEL – Gujarat v Tripura, 2024

30 balls – Chris Gayle – Royal Challengers Bangalore v Pune Warriors, 2013

32 balls – Rishabh Pant – Delhi v Himachal Pradesh, 2018

Urvil Patel shatters records

Urvil ended up with an unbeaten 113 off 35 balls as Gujarat gobbled the 156-run target in just 10.2 overs with eight wickets in the bank. The hard-hitting right-handed batter blasted as many as 12 sixes and seven fours, scoring at a mind-boggling strike rate of 322.86.

Interestingly, exactly a year ago, on November 27, 2023, Patel made headlines by scoring a remarkable 100 off just 41 balls for Gujarat in the Vijay Hazare Trophy against Arunachal Pradesh in Chandigarh. This feat marked the second-fastest century by an Indian, following Yusuf Pathan's 40-ball century back in the 2009/10 season.

Urvil was part of the Gujarat Titans squad for the IPL 2023 season but was released ahead of the IPL 2024 auction. He was also listed for the IPL 2025 Mega Auction but didn’t attract any bids at his base price of ₹30 lakh.