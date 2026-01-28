USA batter Aaron Jones provisionally suspended by ICC over fixing in Barbados-based T10 league

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has taken a significant step involving USA batter Aaron Jones, announcing his provisional suspension over alleged fixing during the BIM10 League in Barbados in the 2023–24 season. The right-handed batter, who was part of the USA squad at the 2024 T20 World Cup and featured in their historic Super 8 run after defeating Pakistan in the group stage, has also been charged with failing to report a corrupt approach to the relevant authorities and for not cooperating fully with the ongoing investigation. The ICC on Wednesday provisionally suspended USA batter Aaron Jones for alleged fixing. (X Image)

The 31-year-old, born in New York, has featured regularly for the USA, turning out in 52 ODIs and 48 T20Is. His most recent international appearance for the side came in April last year.

"The International Cricket Council (ICC) has charged United States of America (USA) player Aaron Jones with five breaches of the anti-corruption codes of Cricket West Indies (CWI) and the ICC.

"The charges relate predominantly to the Bim10 tournament in 2023-24, which falls under the jurisdiction of the CWI Anti-Corruption Code, with two other charges relating to International Matches (falling under the jurisdiction of the ICC Code).

"Mr. Jones has been provisionally suspended from all cricket with immediate effect and has 14 days from 28 January 2026 to respond to the charges," said the ICC in a statement.

Breach under the CWI Code relates to "fixing, contriving to fix or otherwise influencing improperly, or being a party to an agreement or effort to fix or contrive in any way or otherwise influence improperly, the result, progress, conduct or other aspect of matches in the Bim10 tournament in 2023/24 (or attempting to do so).

The second charge is for "failing to disclose to Cricket West Indies details of any approaches or invitations to engage in conduct that would amount to a breach of the CWI Code."

The third offence is about "failing or refusing to cooperate with a reasonable investigation carried out by the Designated Anti-Corruption Official (or his/her designee) in relation to possible offences under the CWI Code."

The other two charges are also related to obstructing the investigation of ICC's anti-corruption unit (ACU).

"These charges are part of a wider investigation which is likely to result in further charges being issued against other participants in due course," the statement added.