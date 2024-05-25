USA vs Bangladesh Live Score: 3rd T20I of Bangladesh tour of USA, 2024 to start at 08:30 PM
USA vs Bangladesh Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd T20I of Bangladesh tour of USA, 2024. Match will start on 25 May 2024 at 08:30 PM
Venue : Prairie View Cricket Complex, Prairie View, Texas
USA squad -
Aaron Jones, Gajanand Singh, Milind Kumar, Nitish Kumar, Shayan Jahangir, Corey Anderson, Juanoy Drysdale, Nisarg Patel, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Andries Gous, Monank Patel, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Yasir Mohammad
Bangladesh squad -
Mahmudullah, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Jaker Ali, Litton Das, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Tanvir Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed...Read More
Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd T20I of Bangladesh tour of USA, 2024
USA vs Bangladesh Match Details
3rd T20I of Bangladesh tour of USA, 2024 between USA and Bangladesh to be held at Prairie View Cricket Complex, Prairie View, Texas at 08:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.