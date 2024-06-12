USA vs IND: Arshdeep Singh strikes on first ball of the match, creates unique Indian record at T20 World Cup
With an early scalp, Arshdeep Singh got his name registered in the list of bowlers to take a wicket on the first ball of a T20 World Cup match.
Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh registered his name in the record books with the first delivery of the match between India and USA in the T20 World Cup on Wednesday at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York. Arshdeep, who has been India's new-ball bowler, once again produced an early wicket and got rid of opener Shayan Jahangir on the very first delivery of the match.
It was a good length delivery that nipped back in for the right-handed batter, who was trapped in front of the wicket for a golden duck.
With an early scalp, Arshdeep got his name registered in the list of bowlers to take a wicket on the first ball of a T20 World Cup match. The left-arm pacer is the lone Indian on the elusive list.
Bowlers to pick a wicket on the first ball of a T20 WC Match
Mashrafe Mortaza (BAN) vs AFG, 2014
Shapoor Zadran (AFG) vs HK, 2014
Ruben Trumplemann (NAM) vs SCO, 2021
Ruben Trumplemann (NAM) vs OMAN, 2024
Arshdeep Singh (IND) vs USA, 2024*
Arshdeep didn't stop there and took another wicket in the first over to make it a double whammy for the home side, who were two down for just 3.
Two wickets in the first over in this T20 WC
Ruben Trumpelmann vs OMN
Fazalhaq Farooqi vs UGA
Arshdeep Singh vs USA
India elect to bowl first
Earlier, Team India captain Rohit Sharma elected to bowl first on Wednesday. Both teams have a perfect four points from two wins in Group A and a win here will confirm a place in the Super 8 stage for one of the sides.
India are unchanged from the team which successfully defended just 119 to defeat old rivals Pakistan by six runs at the same venue on Sunday.
"We will bowl first. It has played better in the last two games, but you need to assess the conditions quickly and then let the game take over. It's all about constantly getting better and keeping the momentum going. It's important to do the right things. That was a great game to play, we didn't have enough runs on the board, but the bowlers came to the party and won the game for us. We're playing the same team," Rohit said at the toss.
The United States, who stunned Pakistan with a Super Over triumph last time out, make two changes from that shock victory.
Skipper Monank Patel is injured while Nosthush Kenjige also misses out. In the absence of Monark, Aaron Jones took over the captaincy charge. Shayan Jahangir and Shadley van Schalkwyk were the two players who got picked for the crucial match.
