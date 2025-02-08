USA vs Namibia Live Score: Match 49 of ICC CWC League 2, 2023-27 to start at 11:30 AM
Venue : Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman
USA squad -
Aaron Jones, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Shayan Jahangir, Sushant Modani, Harmeet Singh, Milind Kumar, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Utkarsh Srivastava, Andries Gous, Monank Patel, Smit Patel, Jasdeep Singh, Juanoy Drysdale, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Yasir Mohammad
Namibia squad -
Malan Kruger, Shaun Fouche, Dylan Leicher, Gerhard Erasmus, Jan Balt, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, JJ Smit, JP Kotze, Zane Green, Ben Shikongo, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell, Jan-Izak de Villiers, Peter-Daniel Blignaut, Ruben Trumpelmann...Read More
USA vs Namibia Match Details
