    USA vs Namibia Live Score: Match 49 of ICC CWC League 2, 2023-27 to start at 11:30 AM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Feb 8, 2025 10:33 AM IST
    USA vs Namibia Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 49 of ICC CWC League 2, 2023-27. Match will start at 11:30 AM
    USA vs Namibia Live Score, Match 49 of ICC CWC League 2, 2023-27
    USA vs Namibia Live Score, Match 49 of ICC CWC League 2, 2023-27

    USA vs Namibia Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 49 of ICC CWC League 2, 2023-27. Match will start on 08 Feb 2025 at 11:30 AM
    Venue : Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman

    USA squad -
    Aaron Jones, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Shayan Jahangir, Sushant Modani, Harmeet Singh, Milind Kumar, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Utkarsh Srivastava, Andries Gous, Monank Patel, Smit Patel, Jasdeep Singh, Juanoy Drysdale, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Yasir Mohammad
    Namibia squad -
    Malan Kruger, Shaun Fouche, Dylan Leicher, Gerhard Erasmus, Jan Balt, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, JJ Smit, JP Kotze, Zane Green, Ben Shikongo, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell, Jan-Izak de Villiers, Peter-Daniel Blignaut, Ruben Trumpelmann    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 8, 2025 10:33 AM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 49 of ICC CWC League 2, 2023-27

    USA vs Namibia Match Details
    Match 49 of ICC CWC League 2, 2023-27 between USA and Namibia to be held at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman at 11:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

