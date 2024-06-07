Azam Khan charges towards spectator, gives death stare for abusing him after dismissal for duck in USA vs Pakistan match

Pakistan’s wicketkeeper-batter Azam Khan engaged in a heated encounter during the T20 World Cup match against the USA at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, on Thursday. Azam was dismissed for a duck in Pakistan's shock defeat against the co-hosts in a match which was decided via Super Over. Azam Khan charges towards spectator for abusing him in USA vs Pakistan match

Amid criticism over his performance in the recently-concluded series against England and his position in the T20 World Cup squad, Azam recorded his second-straight dismissal for a duck. After a five-ball duck against England, Azam incurred a golden duck against the USA as he was dismissed by left-arm spinner Nosthush Kenjige.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

As Azam made his way back to the pavilion, he was abused by spectators in Dallas over his dismissal and the 25-year-old reacted by charging towards the fan and giving him a death stare. The video also shows he was mouthing a few words, probably keeping it to himself before heading towards the dressing room.

Azam's dismissal came in the penultimate ball of the 13th over of Pakistan innings after, right after Kenjige ended the well-fought 72-run stand between captain Babar Azam and Shadab Khan. The pair revived Pakistan from 26 for three in the fourth over to 98 for four in 12.4 overs. But Shadab's dismissal sparked another collapse for the 2009 champions as the side were restricted to just 159 for seven.

In response, the home team got off to a promising start and kept the momentum going even after Steven Taylor's dismissal in the sixth over. Captain Monank Patel smashed a fifty while Andries Gous and Aaron Jones held their nerves under pressure to level the score in the chase after Pakistan threatened to bounce back.

In the Super Over, Mohammed Amir struggled as he bowled three wides with Pakistan conceding seven extras as the USA set a target of 13. Nerveless Saurabh Netravalkar then bowled a perfect over for the home team, conceding just 13 runs for a wicket as the USA won their second straight game in the World Cup, having earlier beaten Canada.