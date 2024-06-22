USA vs West Indies Live Score: It’s a Six. USA at 59/2 after 7.2 overs
- 30 Mins agoAaron Jones smashed a Six on Alzarri Joseph bowling . USA at 59/2 after 7.2 overs
- 32 Mins agoUSA at 51/2 after 7 overs
- 35 Mins agoIt’s a Wicket. Nitish Kumar is out and USA at 51/2 after 6.3 overs
- 38 Mins agoUSA at 48/1 after 6 overs
- 40 Mins agoAndries Gous smashed a Six on Alzarri Joseph bowling . USA at 45/1 after 5.3 overs
- 40 Mins agoAndries Gous smashed a Four on Alzarri Joseph bowling . USA at 39/1 after 5.2 overs
- 43 Mins agoUSA at 32/1 after 5 overs
- 46 Mins agoAndries Gous smashed a Four on Akeal Hosein bowling . USA at 29/1 after 4.1 overs
- 47 Mins agoUSA at 25/1 after 4 overs
- 49 Mins agoNitish Kumar smashed a Four on Obed McCoy bowling . USA at 23/1 after 3.4 overs
- 50 Mins agoNitish Kumar smashed a Four on Obed McCoy bowling . USA at 17/1 after 3.2 overs
- 53 Mins agoUSA at 13/1 after 3 overs
- 55 Mins agoUSA at 10/1 after 2 overs
- 55 Mins agoAndries Gous smashed a Four on Andre Russell bowling . USA at 10/1 after 1.6 overs
- 59 Mins agoIt’s a Wicket. Steven Taylor is out and USA at 3/1 after 1.2 overs
- 1 Mins agoUSA at 3/0 after 1 overs
- 18 Mins agoWest Indies Playing XI
- 19 Mins agoUSA Playing XI
- 26 Mins agoToss Update
- 1 Mins agoWelcome to the live coverage of Super Eight - Match 6 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024
USA vs West Indies Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Super Eight - Match 6 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024. Match will start on 22 Jun 2024 at 06:00 AM
Venue : Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
USA squad -
Aaron Jones, Nitish Kumar, Shayan Jahangir, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Andries Gous, Monank Patel, Ali Khan, Jessy Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar
West Indies squad -
Johnson Charles, Sherfane Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Kyle Mayers, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Obed McCoy, Shamar Joseph...Read More
USA vs West Indies Live Score: SIX! OH WOW! That is outta here!
USA vs West Indies Live Score: OUT! LBW! Gudakesh Motie strikes! He continues to get the breakthroughs for West Indies in the middle overs.
USA vs West Indies Live Score: SIX! BANG! First one of the game!
USA vs West Indies Live Score: FOUR! Fine shot! Pitched up, on middle, angling in again, Andries Gous clears his front leg away and heaves it towards the deep mid-wicket fence for a boundary.
USA vs West Indies Live Score: FOUR! Nicely done! Flatter, just outside off. Andries Gous goes back and punches it through the point and the backward point fielder, times it perfectly to reach the ropes in a flash.
USA vs West Indies Live Score: FOUR MORE! BANG! Short of a good length, around off. Nitish Kumar picks the length and dispatches it to the deep mid-wicket region. A couple of bounces and over the ropes.
USA vs West Indies Live Score: FOUR! THUMPED! Pitched full, at the stumps. Nitish Kumar gets deep in the crease, make room and lifts it gloriously over extra cover and mid-off for a classy boundary.
USA vs West Indies Live Score: FOUR! TOP SHOT! Back of a length delivery, around off. Gous hangs back, gets on top of the bounce, and times it through the backward point region. It races off the turf and gets to the ropes in a flash.
USA vs West Indies Live Score: OUT! c Roston Chase b Andre Russell.
USA vs West Indies Live Score: West Indies (Playing XI) - Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (in for Brandon King), Nicholas Pooran(WK), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell(C), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Obed McCoy (in for Romario Shepherd).
USA vs West Indies Live Score: USA (Playing XI) - Steven Taylor, Andries Gous(WK), Nitish Kumar, Aaron Jones(C), Corey Anderson, Milind Kumar (in for Shayan Jahangir), Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk (in for Jessy Singh), Nosthush Kenjige, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar.
USA vs West Indies Live Score: West Indies won the toss and elected to field
