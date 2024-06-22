Explore
Saturday, June 22, 2024
    Live

    USA vs West Indies Live Score: It's a Six. USA at 59/2 after 7.2 overs

    June 22, 2024 6:36 AM IST
    USA vs West Indies Live Score: Aaron Jones hit a Six on Alzarri Joseph bowling.USA at 59/2 after 7.2 overs
    USA vs West Indies Live Score, Super Eight - Match 6 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024
    USA vs West Indies Live Score, Super Eight - Match 6 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024

    USA vs West Indies Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Super Eight - Match 6 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024. Match will start on 22 Jun 2024 at 06:00 AM
    Venue : Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

    USA squad -
    Aaron Jones, Nitish Kumar, Shayan Jahangir, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Andries Gous, Monank Patel, Ali Khan, Jessy Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar
    West Indies squad -
    Johnson Charles, Sherfane Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Kyle Mayers, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Obed McCoy, Shamar Joseph    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    June 22, 2024 6:36 AM IST

    USA vs West Indies Live Score: Aaron Jones smashed a Six on Alzarri Joseph bowling . USA at 59/2 after 7.2 overs

    USA vs West Indies Live Score: SIX! OH WOW! That is outta here!

    June 22, 2024 6:34 AM IST

    USA vs West Indies Live Score: USA at 51/2 after 7 overs

    USA vs West Indies Live Score:
    USA
    Aaron Jones 0 (3)
    Andries Gous 28 (14)
    West Indies
    Gudakesh Motie 1/3 (1)

    June 22, 2024 6:31 AM IST

    USA vs West Indies Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Nitish Kumar is out and USA at 51/2 after 6.3 overs

    USA vs West Indies Live Score: OUT! LBW! Gudakesh Motie strikes! He continues to get the breakthroughs for West Indies in the middle overs.

    June 22, 2024 6:28 AM IST

    USA vs West Indies Live Score: USA at 48/1 after 6 overs

    USA vs West Indies Live Score:
    USA
    Andries Gous 25 (12)
    Nitish Kumar 20 (18)
    West Indies
    Alzarri Joseph 0/16 (1)

    June 22, 2024 6:26 AM IST

    USA vs West Indies Live Score: Andries Gous smashed a Six on Alzarri Joseph bowling . USA at 45/1 after 5.3 overs

    USA vs West Indies Live Score: SIX! BANG! First one of the game!

    June 22, 2024 6:26 AM IST

    USA vs West Indies Live Score: Andries Gous smashed a Four on Alzarri Joseph bowling . USA at 39/1 after 5.2 overs

    USA vs West Indies Live Score: FOUR! Fine shot! Pitched up, on middle, angling in again, Andries Gous clears his front leg away and heaves it towards the deep mid-wicket fence for a boundary.

    June 22, 2024 6:23 AM IST

    USA vs West Indies Live Score: USA at 32/1 after 5 overs

    USA vs West Indies Live Score:
    USA
    Nitish Kumar 18 (16)
    Andries Gous 12 (7)
    West Indies
    Akeal Hosein 0/13 (3)

    June 22, 2024 6:20 AM IST

    USA vs West Indies Live Score: Andries Gous smashed a Four on Akeal Hosein bowling . USA at 29/1 after 4.1 overs

    USA vs West Indies Live Score: FOUR! Nicely done! Flatter, just outside off. Andries Gous goes back and punches it through the point and the backward point fielder, times it perfectly to reach the ropes in a flash.

    June 22, 2024 6:19 AM IST

    USA vs West Indies Live Score: USA at 25/1 after 4 overs

    USA vs West Indies Live Score:
    USA
    Nitish Kumar 17 (13)
    Andries Gous 6 (4)
    West Indies
    Obed McCoy 0/12 (1)

    June 22, 2024 6:17 AM IST

    USA vs West Indies Live Score: Nitish Kumar smashed a Four on Obed McCoy bowling . USA at 23/1 after 3.4 overs

    USA vs West Indies Live Score: FOUR MORE! BANG! Short of a good length, around off. Nitish Kumar picks the length and dispatches it to the deep mid-wicket region. A couple of bounces and over the ropes.

    June 22, 2024 6:16 AM IST

    USA vs West Indies Live Score: Nitish Kumar smashed a Four on Obed McCoy bowling . USA at 17/1 after 3.2 overs

    USA vs West Indies Live Score: FOUR! THUMPED! Pitched full, at the stumps. Nitish Kumar gets deep in the crease, make room and lifts it gloriously over extra cover and mid-off for a classy boundary.

    June 22, 2024 6:13 AM IST

    USA vs West Indies Live Score: USA at 13/1 after 3 overs

    USA vs West Indies Live Score:
    USA
    Nitish Kumar 5 (7)
    Andries Gous 6 (4)
    West Indies
    Akeal Hosein 0/6 (2)

    June 22, 2024 6:11 AM IST

    USA vs West Indies Live Score: USA at 10/1 after 2 overs

    USA vs West Indies Live Score:
    USA
    Andries Gous 5 (3)
    Nitish Kumar 3 (2)
    West Indies
    Andre Russell 1/7 (1)

    June 22, 2024 6:11 AM IST

    USA vs West Indies Live Score: Andries Gous smashed a Four on Andre Russell bowling . USA at 10/1 after 1.6 overs

    USA vs West Indies Live Score: FOUR! TOP SHOT! Back of a length delivery, around off. Gous hangs back, gets on top of the bounce, and times it through the backward point region. It races off the turf and gets to the ropes in a flash.

    June 22, 2024 6:07 AM IST

    USA vs West Indies Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Steven Taylor is out and USA at 3/1 after 1.2 overs

    USA vs West Indies Live Score: OUT! c Roston Chase b Andre Russell.

    June 22, 2024 6:05 AM IST

    USA vs West Indies Live Score: USA at 3/0 after 1 overs

    USA vs West Indies Live Score:
    USA
    Steven Taylor 2 (5)
    Andries Gous 1 (1)
    West Indies
    Akeal Hosein 0/3 (1)

    June 22, 2024 5:48 AM IST

    USA vs West Indies Live Scores: West Indies Playing XI

    USA vs West Indies Live Score: West Indies (Playing XI) - Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (in for Brandon King), Nicholas Pooran(WK), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell(C), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Obed McCoy (in for Romario Shepherd).

    June 22, 2024 5:47 AM IST

    USA vs West Indies Live Scores: USA Playing XI

    USA vs West Indies Live Score: USA (Playing XI) - Steven Taylor, Andries Gous(WK), Nitish Kumar, Aaron Jones(C), Corey Anderson, Milind Kumar (in for Shayan Jahangir), Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk (in for Jessy Singh), Nosthush Kenjige, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar.

    June 22, 2024 5:40 AM IST

    USA vs West Indies Live Score: Toss Update

    USA vs West Indies Live Score: West Indies won the toss and elected to field

    June 22, 2024 5:05 AM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Super Eight - Match 6 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024

    USA vs West Indies Match Details
    Super Eight - Match 6 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024 between USA and West Indies to be held at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados at 06:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

