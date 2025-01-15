Menu Explore
'Used to be a big fan of Tendulkar, that doesn't…': R Ashwin shuts toxic fan-wars with Sachin-Dravid reference

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 15, 2025 06:36 PM IST

R Ashwin, who shared the dressing room with the greats of the game, said that cricket should be discussed as a game and not based on a player's brand value.

Veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin opened up about the toxic fan wars on social media and cited his admiration for the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. The 38-year-old announced his retirement from international cricket midway through the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after the Brisbane Test. The veteran spinner stunned the cricketing world with his decision as he failed to make it into the playing XI for two of the three Tests Down Under.

R Ashwin shuts toxic fan-wars with Sachin Tendulkar-Rahul Dravid reference.
R Ashwin shuts toxic fan-wars with Sachin Tendulkar-Rahul Dravid reference.

Meanwhile, the 1-3 series defeat has put the Indian team under scrutiny, and the recent fan wars on social media have made things worse for them. The big names in team - Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma enjoy a massive fanbase on social media but despite both of them being part of a team sport their fans often try to pull the other player down on social media.

R Ashwin, who shared the dressing room with the greats of the game, said that cricket should be discussed as a game and not based on a player's brand value.

"Fan wars on social media are becoming very toxic. I have always said, let's discuss cricket as cricket and not like the brand value of a player. Liking one player more doesn't mean you go on abusing others. These fan wars are a new trend," Ashwin said on his YouTube Channel.

The legendary Indian spinner gave his own example and said he was a big Sachin Tendulkar fan, but that doesn't mean he should pit venom onother legendary players like Rahul Dravid.

"Take for example, as a cricket fan, I used to be a big fan of Sachin Tendulkar. That doesn't mean I will talk poorly of Rahul Dravid. I like Rahul Dravid too, but I liked Sachin very much. And I consider Anil bhai (Anil Kumble) as a role model. I looked up to Harbhajan Singh too," he added.

'Can't pass judgment on what Rohit, Kohli or Jadeja are thinking'

Meanwhile, after Ashwin's retirement, questions have been raised about the positions of the senior players in the squad - Kohli, Rohit, and Jadeja- as they have to live up to expectations in the last two Test series.

However, Ashwin shies away from passing his judgement on the senior Indian stars' thinking.

"I have just retired. I know them for a long time. I can't pass judgment on what Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, or Ravindra Jadeja are thinking. Every individual has their own thinking. They only know what to do and what not to do. Rohit has also said, ‘Today I am not scoring, but it doesn't mean I won't score tomorrow'," said Ashwin.

