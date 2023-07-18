‘They were calling Travis a **** . I can't believe that’: Khawaja speaks out on English fans' ‘poor’ conduct in Ashes

Usman Khawaja has perhaps been involved in more Ashes storylines and conflicts than he would have warranted for. The Australian opener has been in fine form with the bat, perhaps one of the biggest reasons why he has been meted with harsh treatment by a few of the England players and a section of their fans. After scoring a century in the first innings at Edgbaston, Khawaja was delivered a fiery send-off by Ollie Robinson, and has since been central to bad blood between the touring party and the hosts. Usman Khawaja was heavily critical of the English crowd

At the second Test in Lord’s, Khawaja would once again be involved in a feud as he took issue with some comments made by members of the MCC’s Long Room. These episodes sparked fury and negativity regarding the atmosphere of the Ashes, and in combination with the debate regarding the spirit of the game due to Alex Carey’s stumping of Jonny Bairstow, led to an overtly angry crowd at Headingley.

Khawaja, widely recognized as one of the more measured cricketers in the Australian outfit, spoke out about the nature of the crowds his team has had to deal with in this Ashes. He made it clear that the English crowds were taking it a step beyond friendly banter and sledging with their behaviour.

With the teams now travelling to Manchester for the fourth Test with Australia leading the five-match series 2-1, Khawaja spoke about the matter. “Personally, if I am coming to the cricket and watching the cricket, I wouldn't want my kids to be around that,” said the opener. “If I saw that I would 100 percent make a complaint or just leave.

“I think some of the stuff can be pretty poor. Over at Edgbaston they were calling Travis Head a c... you know what. I'm like I can't believe you can actually say that in a public domain anywhere.”

‘We can take it too far in Australia too’: Khawaja

The Australian media and team have been blamed for not being able to take as good as they give, with English media pointing out how Australian crowds should be brought under control for their comments before their team begins to point criticisms towards England. However, Khawaja doesn’t agree with that perspective of the conflict either.

“If you talk about it to England guys, they say we are equally as rough when [they go to Australia]. I don't agree with it either way. I don't think it's the right thing to do.” The opener, however, did admit that Australians are capable of taking it too far themselves, but knocked it down to the nature of the sport, and something he feels strongly against.

“It can be a little disappointing at times, and I think we can take it too far in Australia. I'm not a big fan of it. I know watching a lot of sport and loving sport that it happens around the world.”

“You watch the NBA [and] it happens there. Particularly when crowds can get real close to you, which they can in cricket. It is what it is, I don't agree with it,” said the opener, who will try to get Australia back to winning ways in Manchester after a subpar performance in Leeds.

The Manchester Test begins after a long 9-day break, commencing on July 19. England need a win to fight their way back into what has been a tightly-contested series, and Ben Stokes and his men will need energy and passion from the crowd to keep them going at the Aussies. While Khawaja might not enjoy the atmosphere his team are being subjected to, it is only likely going to get tougher for the visitors as they try to hang on to the Ashes.

