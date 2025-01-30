Usman Khawaja recovers from 'getting Bumrah-ed' by nearly equalling Don Bradman's 77-year-old record

Usman Khawaja shook off his poor form with an emphatic maiden Test double century in Australia's first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle. In doing so, the 38-year-old has become the oldest Australian in 77 years to score a Test double century. Overall, he is the second oldest Australian to achieve the milestone after the legendary Don Bradman, who scored the last of his whopping 12 double hundreds against India in January 1948 in Adelaide. Khawaja was caught behind on 74 but the umpire gave it not out and the Sri Lankans' decided to not review the call. Later, he was dropped 90 by Kusal Mendis.(AFP)

Khawaja and captain Steve Smith, who became the 15th player in history and only the fourth Australian to cross 10,000 test runs on Day 1, forged a record 266-run partnership for the third wicket. They eclipsed the previous best stand of 200 between Adam Gilchrist and Damien Martyn in Kandy in 2004.

Return to form for Khawaja

This knock comes after a rather forgettable 2024 for Khawaja. He averaged just 20.44 across 10 innings in the Border Gavaskar Trophy and only crossed fifty twice in Tests in 2024. Khawaja seemed not too bothered by it all at the end of the series which Australia won 3-1 and thus qualified for the World Test Championship Final. Australia are now looking to win the title for the second time in a row.

Khawaja had said that his failure in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy was largely due to India's pace maestro Jasprit Bumrah. "To be honest, I was just getting Bumrah-ed," Khawaja told ABC Sport after Australia regained the BGT in Sydney. "It was friggin' tough work. It was tough work. People were asking me 'what's going on?' I'm being honest, I'm just getting Bumrah-ed." Bumrah had finished the series as the highest wicket-taker, with 32 scalps at an average of 13.06 and was duly named Player of the Series.