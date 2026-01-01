Usman Khawaja retirement speculation ramps up, Australian veteran organises press conference before SCG Ashes Test

Usman Khawaja’s future in international cricket has been a big talking poin through the course of the Ashes this Australian summer. Now a veteran of 87 Tests and at 38 years old, Khawaja was always one of the players on the chopping block as Australia are forced to contend with a period of transition approaching for the team – and signs indicate that a successful Ashes series might give the southpaw batter the perfect opportunity to walk away on his own terms and with happy memories at his back. Usman Khawaja will hold a press conference before Day 1 in Sydney.(REUTERS)

With the fifth and final Test of the series sapproaching at the Sydney Cricket Ground, conjecture regarding Khawaja’s potential retirement has reached a peak with the left-handed batter organising a press conference before start of day’s play, as per 7 News Sydney.

The odd timing for the presser is an indication that Khawaja will announce his step back from international cricket, bringing to a close a fine 15-year career in the Baggy Green, and the first steps in Australia’s transition towards their next generation of greats.

By playing in the SCG Test, it would also present a lovely full circle moment for Khawaja on a personal level. Khawaja’s career started at the SCG in 2011 against England themselves, debuting in a lost series and coming in for Ricky Ponting as a 23-year-old. If given the chance to bid farewell at the same venue, it would certainly feel like a piece of kismet for the batter.

Khawaja has had an up-and-down series, opening the batting in the Perth Test but injuring himself. He would make his return at the Adelaide Oval, scoring 82 in the middle order due to Steve Smith’s absence through illness, and retaining his spot in the Boxing Day Test at the MCG. Khawaja has been urged by his former captain Michael Clarke to depart on his own terms, exactly 15 years on from his debut.

"I think this will be Usman's farewell Test match. I don't think it's a token selection… But I think he'll retire after this Test match,” said Clarke to Code Sports. “Australia will win the series. Hopefully, he goes out with a big score. I'd love to see Uz make a hundred at the SCG and walk away on a high because not many people get that opportunity.”

Australia already lead the series 3-1, but with rain around in Sydney, the idea will be to grab a series win by a comprehensive scoreline, rather than allowing England to add some gloss after already breaking their 18-Test winless streak down under.