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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi called IPL's 'marquee player' by Hayden as teenager outshines Bumrah, Kohli: ‘Brian Lara-like’

Matthew Hayden was impressed with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's backlift and compared it to cricket legend Brian Lara.

Updated on: Apr 24, 2026 04:11 pm IST
Written by Neelav Chakravarti
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Matthew Hayden compared Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Brian Lara, calling him the Indian Premier League's 'marquee player'. The Aussie legend was speaking on a YouTube show and was asked about the 15-year-old, who has been in stunning form in IPL 2026. The RR opener is ahead of Virat Kohli (247 runs), is in the Orange Cap race and is in fifth position. He has registered 254 runs in seven matches at an average of 36.29, and he has been striking at 220.86.

Matthew Hayden compared Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Brian Lara.(PTI)

The teenager is RR's highest run-scorer this season, and is behind Shubman Gill (265), Sanju Samson (293), Heinrich Klaasen (320) and Abhishek Sharma (323) in the Orange Cap race. It's not just his age which is grabbing headlines, but also his confident composure against senior pacers like Jasprit Bumrah. Against the veteran Mumbai Indians bowler, he hit a first-ball six and later hit him for another maximum in one over.

Also Read: Matthew Hayden exposes foreign players’ IPL mindset: ‘Think its bigger than international cricket’

‘It’s almost Brian Lara-like'

Meanwhile, his backlift has been one of the defining features of his batting technique, showing both intent and adaptability. Hayden was impressed with the youngster's backlift and compared it to cricket legend Lara.

"He is just writing headlines. Everyone is just super excited about the way he is going about his cricket. When you look at the Orange Cap table, you got Heinrich Klaasen sitting on 280. Shubman Gill sitting on 260. Virat Kohli, he is a blast from the past, and just still killing it with a 247, average of 49 and 157 strike rate. But then you got Sooryavanshi, who is 246 with a strike rate of, wait for this, 236. He is averaging 40 (The Orange Cap standings has changed since then).

"He's got balls of steel as well. He's coming out swinging and every side is going, "Well, how is it that we can control this avalanche?" Because its coming, simple as that. That's what writing the headlines. That's what evokes a nation of 1.4 billion people. Sooryavanshi may be 15 but he's coming at you", he further added.

RR are currently in second position in the table, with five wins and two defeats. Sooryavanshi has been one of the key factors behind their dominant displays. They face Sunrisers Hyderabad in their upcoming IPL 2026 match on Saturday in Jaipur.

 
cricket vaibhav suryavanshi matthew hayden ipl virat kohli Jasprit Bumrah
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Home / Cricket News / Vaibhav Sooryavanshi called IPL's 'marquee player' by Hayden as teenager outshines Bumrah, Kohli: ‘Brian Lara-like’
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