Vaibhav Sooryavanshi faces alarm bells as Pathan warns of Abhishek Sharma-like targeting: ‘How he adapts will be key’

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continues to draw attention, and at just 14, he has quickly become one of the most talked-about young names in the country. With the next IPL season approaching, the spotlight around him is only set to grow, bringing added expectations. The left-hander announced himself in stunning fashion, smashing a 35-ball hundred on debut against the Gujarat Titans, a knock that caught everyone by surprise. It was an innings that instantly put him on the map, and he continued the same in Under-19 cricket and played a key role in India's title win. The swashbuckling opener smashed 175 off 80 balls in the final against England and ended the tournament with a record 30 sixes. However, with that kind of start, the focus will now be on how he handles the pressure and builds on it in the upcoming IPL season. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will be under spotlight in the upcoming IPL season. (PTI)

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan also underlined the need for the right guidance around Sooryavanshi, especially at such a young age, highlighting how crucial a steady mentor can be in shaping his journey, much like the role RR's former coach Rahul Dravid played earlier.

“It is very important for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to not let success or failure get to his head. It’s quite a sensitive age because he is just about 15 years old. At this stage, he potentially has a 20-year professional career ahead of him. In today’s time, where longevity is not always a priority and careers can be short, you can still achieve a lot in 6 to 8 years. But Vaibhav could have a much longer journey. Naturally, it is important that someone consistently stays with him as a guide, a good mentor who can support him over time, the role Rahul Dravid played last year," Pathan said on JioStar’s ‘IPL Today Live'.

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“Vaibhav Sooryavanshi must keep improving his game constantly” Continuing on the same note, Pathan pointed out that Sooryavanshi will soon face smarter bowling plans and tougher tests, drawing parallels with the challenges Abhishek Sharma has encountered recently in the T20 World Cup.

"At the same time, he must keep improving his game constantly. It is possible that this season, teams may plan against him, like bowling consistently outside the off stump and keeping the ball away from his reach. He will need to counter that, even if it comes with the risk of getting out. Also, he might face the same challenges that Abhishek Sharma did, different types of bowling and constant variations in pace, so how he adapts and finds ways to score in those situations will be key," he added.