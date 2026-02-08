Vaibhav Sooryavanshi headlines ICC's U19 World Cup team of the tournament; Ayush Mhatre fails to make the cut

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hit a whirlwind 175 in the U19 World Cup final against England at the Harare Sports Club to help India win the record sixth title, and it's no surprise that he has been picked by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in the Team of the Tournament. There are a total of 2 Indians in the playing XI, while Henil Patel was named as the 12th Player. In the seven matches he played in the competition, Sooryavanshi smashed 439 runs, including one century, at an average of 62.71 and a strike rate of 169.50. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi picked in ICC's U19 World Cup Team of the Tournament (AFP)

In the summit clash, Sooryavanshi was at his best, scoring 175 runs off just 80 balls, registering the second-fastest century in the U19 World Cup and also becoming the youngest centurion in the U19 World Cup final. His knock helped India post 411 runs on the board, and this total proved enough as England fell 100 runs short.

Also Read: Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi won’t feature in the next two U19 World Cups despite being eligible: The Rahul Dravid factor Sooryavanshi was also adjudged as Player of the Tournament. However, the U19 World Cup-winning captain, Ayush Mhatre, failed to make the cut, as Thomas Rew, the England skipper, was named captain of the ICC's U19 Team of the Tournament.

Kanishk Chouhan is the other Indian player in the playing XI. His choice is no surprise as he did the job for the team with both bat and ball. Henil Patel, who was named as the 12th member, picked up 11 wickets, including a superb spell of five for 16 against the USA.

Runners-up England are represented by three players in the lineup, with Rew named as the captain and wicketkeeper. The Somerset player scored 330 runs at an average of exactly 66, including a match-winning century in the semi-final against Australia.

Other players in the team Manny Lumsden, who was the tournament’s top wicket-taker with 16, and Ben Mayes, the competition’s leading run-scorer with 444, including 191 against Scotland, are the other England players in the team.

Afghanistan duo Faisal Khan Shinozada and Nooristani Omarzai were also picked in the team after leading their side to the semi-final against India. Faisal finished the tournament with back-to-back centuries against Ireland and India, while Nooristani took 14 wickets.

Australia captain Oliver Peake, who scored two centuries, was also named in the playing XI. The ICC's selection panel was made up of Ian Bishop (Convenor), Lydia Greenway, Andy Flower, and Telford Vice.

ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2026 Team of the Tournament: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (India), Viran Chamuditha (Sri Lanka), Faisal Khan Shinozada (Afghanistan), Thomas Rew [wk, capt] (England), Oliver Peake (Australia), Ben Mayes (England), Kanishk Chouhan (India), Nooristani Omarzai (Afghanistan), Vitel Lawes (West Indies), Ali Raza (Pakistan), and Manny Lumsden (England)

12th player: Henil Patel (India).